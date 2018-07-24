– The Sun News
OGUN

My expulsion, height of illegality – Dayo, Ogun PDP chair

— 24th July 2018

Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Factional chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun State,  Bayo Dayo, has described his expulsion from the party as ‘height of illegality’ which could not stand.

Dayo said he was yet to be formally notified of his expulsion by the national headquarters of PDP.

He argued that the party did not follow due process in expelling him and others.

According to him, he was not informed of any charges and given opportunity to defend himself as enshrined in the party’s constitution, insisting his expulsion will crumble.

Dayo stated this, on Tuesday, during a press briefing at the PDP State Secretariat, Abeokuta.

The National Working Committee (NWC) of PDP on Monday announced the expulsion of a Senator representing Ogun East,  Buruji Kashamu, Bayo Dayo and factional state secretary, Semiu Sodipo,  from the party.

But speaking, on Tuesday, Dayo accused the national chairman of the PDP,  Uche Secondus, of conniving with a member of House of Reps from Ogun State,  Oladipupo Adebutu,  to perpetrate the illegality.

According to him, Secondus only promoted and encouraged illegality by heeding the voice of the “highest bidder” and expelled the trio.

He, however, declared that he remained a bona-fide member of the party and the authentic state chairman, whose tenure expires in April 2020.

READ ALSO: US, Nigeria meet over security processes in Abuja

“I want to state that my purported expulsion is a matter of rule of law and illegality. As stated in Article 57 (6) of the party’s constitution which says “any decision taken against a member who has not been informed of the charges against him or has not been given any opportunity of defending himself shall be null and void”, my expulsion cannot stand. I did not commit any crime,  I have never faced any disciplinary committee or informed of any wrongdoing.

“It is unfortunate that when other parties are wooing people to their folds, Secondus,  with the help of Ladies Adebutu,  is sending people away from PDP in the state.

“This is not the first time Secondus will damage the party structure. He only listens to the highest bidder. For me,  by the virtue of a subsisting court judgment, I remain the authentic state chairman of the party till 2020,” Dayo stated.

 

