A Kaduna High Court on Thursday fixed Oct 4 to rule on the bail application of the leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), Ibrahim Zakzaky and his wife Zinat.

The Presiding Judge, Justice Gideon Kurada, adjourned the matter after counsel to the defendants; Mr. Maxwell Kyon moved the application for the bail of the first and second defendants.

Kyon told reporters the prosecution had served the 3rd and 4th defendants,Yakubu Yahaya and Sanusi Abdulqadir, respectively, standing trial with the Shiites leader.

Kyon said the Defense Counsel had filed their bail application to the court and the prosecution had also filed their response.

He said that Oct. 4, had been fixed for ruling of the bail application.

Meanwhile, the Prosecution Counsel, Chris Umar, confirmed to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) after the court session that the 3rd and 4th respondents had been served through publications in the Daily Trust and The Nation newspapers.

NAN reports that the Kaduna State Government had brought an eight-count charge against the IMN leader, his wife and the two other IMN leaders based in Katsina and Kano.

The IMN leader, his wife, Yahaya and Abdulqadir were charged for alleged conspiracy, abating culpable homicide among other related offences.