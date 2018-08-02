Nasarawa Government assures traders of enabling business environment

NAN

Mr Stephen Dogo, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Cooperation in Nasarawa State, has assured traders of enabling business environment in the state.

Dogo gave this assurance on Thursday in Lafia while receiving the handing over documents from the outgoing commissioner of the ministry, Tanko Zuberu.

He commended the efforts of Governor Umaru Al-Makura administration in the areas of market construction and creation of enabling environment for businesses to thrive.

The permanent secretary applauded the contributions of the outgoing commissioner, especially his efforts in boosting the revenue base of the state.

The permanent secretary wished him well in his future endeavours.

On his part, Zuberu advised workers in the ministry to show more commitment to duty to enhance their productivity.

“There is need to do more in the area of punctuality to work. By doing so the system will be better re-positioned,” he said.

Tanko thanked the governor for giving him the opportunity to serve as commissioner, adding that he was going into politics to contribute his quota to the development of his constituency.

He advised civil servants to support the current administration to bring more development to the state.