– The Sun News
Latest
5th September 2018 - Kachikwu to address energy infrastructure deficiency in Sub-Sahara Africa
5th September 2018 - LASUTH resident doctors kicks off 3 days warning strike
5th September 2018 - BREAKING: Group obtains N45m APC presidential nomination forms for Buhari
5th September 2018 - Osun 2018: over 460,000 PVCs still uncollected – INEC
5th September 2018 - Kogi CJ appeals for land to relocate flooded high court complex
5th September 2018 - 206 officers, soldiers slug it out at Guards Brigade Inter-Unit sports
5th September 2018 - 2019: APC in Zamfara adopts indirect primaries
5th September 2018 - 2019: Plateau Deputy Governor says indirect primaries cost effective
5th September 2018 - Lagos to engage 10 major bakeries for mass production of coconut bread
5th September 2018 - Benue 2019: Tarzoor withdraws from PDP guber race
Home / National / Kachikwu to address energy infrastructure deficiency in Sub-Sahara Africa
Kachikwu

Kachikwu to address energy infrastructure deficiency in Sub-Sahara Africa

— 5th September 2018

NAN

Dr Ibe Kachikwu, Minister of State for Petroleum Resources would join other speakers to address energy infrastructure deficiency in Sub-Sahara Africa at the Africa Oil and Gas Summit in Kenya.

The Convener of the summit, Mr Oladeji Olawale, said at a news conference on the summit in Lagos on Wednesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) report that the conference, tagged, “Sub-Sahara Africa Oil, Gas and Energy Summit, (SSAOGES 2018)“ is  billed to hold October in Nairobi, Kenya

He said that Kachikwu had confirmed his participation, adding that he would address experts on prospects of investing in those critical sectors.

The convener said that key operators in the Sub-Sahara oil, gas and energy industry were preparing to congregate to find answers to decades of lack of clear policy in the sector.

READ ALSO BREAKING: Group obtains N45m APC presidential nomination forms for Buhari

Olawale said that the operators would also find direction among governments in Africa to support deployment of key infrastructures to harness its abundant energy resources.

He said that stakeholders in the industry were now looking at ways to see that adequate energy supply would be produced.

This, he said would help to support the projections by United Nations that Africa’s population would hit 2.3 billion by 2050.

Olawale said that stakeholders were also looking at the International Monetary Fund (IMF), projections that the continent with average 6.5 per cent Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth.

He said to achieve this, an energy summit, was being put together to build effective multi-stakeholder partnerships, particularly with private sector across Sub-Sahara Africa.

According to him, the planned event will help to facilitate needed investments into the oil and gas industries and explore possibilities of the gas revolution in the region.

Olawale underscored the importance of the summit, stressing that when put the projections of the UN and IMF side by side, it showed that Africa had a lot to do to achieve economic prosperity and energy efficiency.

“With increasing population growth become increase in demand for energy.

“Africa as a continent, though with enough energy reserves to serve its teeming population does not have the infrastructure to produce enough energy to meet the continents need.

“This scenario will only get worse if urgent steps are not taken to ensure energy efficiency,” he said.

READ ALSO LASUTH resident doctors kicks off 3 days warning strike

Olawale further explained that the summit was organised around presentations, panel discussions and breakaway sessions evaluating identified themes bothering on oil and gas and energy infrastructure in Sub-Sahara Africa.

He said that the it would also help to evaluate the penetration of the oil and gas industry into various parts of the economy, foster and build inter regional partnerships.

The convener said that summit would also focused on cooperation among nations in the Sub-Sahara Africa, explore and create better connections between the gas industry and other domestic sectors.

“The forum is expected to open honest conversations among stakeholders, policy makers, infrastructure development financiers and international oil companies.

“Others include national companies, power generating companies, renewable energy and power distribution companies with the goal of fashioning out efficient ways to begin to develop the needed infrastructure for the energy of the future.“

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Ajiri Daniels

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Kachikwu

Kachikwu to address energy infrastructure deficiency in Sub-Sahara Africa

— 5th September 2018

NAN Dr Ibe Kachikwu, Minister of State for Petroleum Resources would join other speakers to address energy infrastructure deficiency in Sub-Sahara Africa at the Africa Oil and Gas Summit in Kenya. The Convener of the summit, Mr Oladeji Olawale, said at a news conference on the summit in Lagos on Wednesday. The News Agency of…

  • LASUTH

    LASUTH resident doctors kicks off 3 days warning strike

    — 5th September 2018

    NAN Resident doctors at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), Ikeja, on Wednesday began its three days warning strike, demanding for recruitment of more doctors. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the doctors under the aegis of the Association of Resident Doctors in LASUTH (ARD) had on Sept. 2 directed members to…

  • NOMINATION FORMS

    BREAKING: Group obtains N45m APC presidential nomination forms for Buhari

    — 5th September 2018

    The Consolidation Ambassadors Network (NCAN), a pro-Muhammadu Buhari, group on Wednesday obtained the presidential election nomination forms on behalf of the President. who is currently in China for FOCAC, a NAN report said. READ ALSO Osun 2018: over 460,000 PVCs still uncollected – INEC “The group paid the mandatory N45 million for the expression of interest…

  • chief judge

    Kogi CJ appeals for land to relocate flooded high court complex

    — 5th September 2018

    NAN Chief Judge of Kogi, Justice Nasir Ajanah, on Wednesday appealed to Ohimege of Koton-Karfe, Alhaji Abdulrazaq Isah-Koto, for land to relocate a high court complex that was always flooded whenever it rained. Ajanah, who made the appeal when he visited the traditional ruler in Koton-Karfe, said the relocation became necessary to sustain the administration…

  • INDIRECT PRIMARIES

    2019: APC in Zamfara adopts indirect primaries

    — 5th September 2018

    NAN The Zamfara chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has adopted indirect primaries ahead of the 2019 general elections. The party Chairman in the state, Alhaji Lawal M-Liman, disclosed this after a meeting of stakeholders of the party held at the Government House in Gusau on Wednesday. M-Liman said: “we met today with all…

Archive

September 2018
S M T W T F S
« Aug    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share