5th September 2018 - BREAKING: Group obtains N45m APC presidential nomination forms for Buhari
5th September 2018 - Osun 2018: over 460,000 PVCs still uncollected – INEC
5th September 2018 - Kogi CJ appeals for land to relocate flooded high court complex
5th September 2018 - 206 officers, soldiers slug it out at Guards Brigade Inter-Unit sports
5th September 2018 - 2019: APC in Zamfara adopts indirect primaries
5th September 2018 - 2019: Plateau Deputy Governor says indirect primaries cost effective
5th September 2018 - Lagos to engage 10 major bakeries for mass production of coconut bread
5th September 2018 - Benue 2019: Tarzoor withdraws from PDP guber race
5th September 2018 - 2019: Female presidential aspirant urges women to contest for elective positions
5th September 2018 - Falconet’s coach blames poor performance on inadequate friendlies
NOMINATION FORMS

BREAKING: Group obtains N45m APC presidential nomination forms for Buhari

— 5th September 2018

The Consolidation Ambassadors Network (NCAN), a pro-Muhammadu Buhari, group on Wednesday obtained the presidential election nomination forms on behalf of the President. who is currently in China for FOCAC, a NAN report said.

“The group paid the mandatory N45 million for the expression of interest and the nomination form,” NAN said.

“The cheque was received by the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole in Abuja,” the news agency reported.

  • chief judge

    Kogi CJ appeals for land to relocate flooded high court complex

    — 5th September 2018

    NAN Chief Judge of Kogi, Justice Nasir Ajanah, on Wednesday appealed to Ohimege of Koton-Karfe, Alhaji Abdulrazaq Isah-Koto, for land to relocate a high court complex that was always flooded whenever it rained. Ajanah, who made the appeal when he visited the traditional ruler in Koton-Karfe, said the relocation became necessary to sustain the administration…

  • INDIRECT PRIMARIES

    2019: APC in Zamfara adopts indirect primaries

    — 5th September 2018

    NAN The Zamfara chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has adopted indirect primaries ahead of the 2019 general elections. The party Chairman in the state, Alhaji Lawal M-Liman, disclosed this after a meeting of stakeholders of the party held at the Government House in Gusau on Wednesday. M-Liman said: “we met today with all…

  • COCONUT BREAD

    Lagos to engage 10 major bakeries for mass production of coconut bread

    — 5th September 2018

    The Lagos State Government at the weekend said it has begun talks with 10 major bakeries to ensure mass production of coconut bread, ‘Eko Bread’ as a means to provide more market avenue for coconut utilisation.   Governor Akinwunmi Ambode disclosed this at the 7th Coconut Heritage Festival tagged ‘AGUNKEFEST’, an event held in collaboration with…

  • TARZOOR

    Benue 2019: Tarzoor withdraws from PDP guber race

    — 5th September 2018

    Rose Ejembi, Makurdi  A governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2015 general elections, Dr. Terhemen Tarzoor, has withdrawn from the PDP gubernatorial race ahead of the 2019 elections. Tarzoor who, until Wednesday, was one of the aspirants vying for the plum job on the platform of the PDP, said he took…

