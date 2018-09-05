The Consolidation Ambassadors Network (NCAN), a pro-Muhammadu Buhari, group on Wednesday obtained the presidential election nomination forms on behalf of the President. who is currently in China for FOCAC, a NAN report said.

“The group paid the mandatory N45 million for the expression of interest and the nomination form,” NAN said.

“The cheque was received by the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole in Abuja,” the news agency reported.