K1 set to thrill guests at Egbe Arobayo Okunrin Ijebu 10th anniversary

— 19th August 2018

One of the leading age-groups in Ijebuland and cynosure of all eyes during the annual Ojude Oba festival is in joyous mood, as they clocked 10. And this they have planned to celebrate in a week long activities. The age group which identifies and unites people born within the year 1968 to 1970, from every sectors of life, officially received the recognition and royal blessings of Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona since 2008. Otunba Wale Oreagba, the Asiwaju of the age-group, and Chairman Planning Committee of the anniversary celebration, said the age-group will today 19th August, 2018 hold a Church Service at Our Saviours’ Church, Ita-lawajoda, Ijebu Ode.

The highlight of the anniversary include the commissioning of the 10 million naira newly renovated and re-equipped Male Surgical ward at General Hospital, Ijebu Ode The 10th year anniversary activities will also involve an health awareness walk on the second day of Ileya, while a fun night tagged ‘Boyz Nite’ has also been scheduled for Pebbles Hotel and Suites. Meanwhile, Nigeria fuji maestro, Wasiu Ayinde will be on bandstand at the Grand finale of the celebration to thrill the age-group and hundreds of guests.

