Saraki to chair annual Ojude Oba festival

Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Senate President Bukola Saraki has been named as the Special Guest of Honour and chairman of the 2018 annual Ojude Oba Festival.

The chairman, Ojude Oba Festival Committee, Wahab Osinusi, made this known, on Monday, at a press conference heralding the festival, held at the Awujale Palace, Ijebu Ode, Ogun State.

Osinusi said the festival, billed to hold between August 23 and 24, and themed ‘Ojude Oba: Celebration of Rich Cultural Heritage’, has its origin in Islamic religion, but has been accepted and celebrated by all and sundry.

He explained that the festival had since moved from being about equestrian display, parade of culture and traditions, merry-making and funfair, to developing the economy and infrastructure of Ijebu Ode.

While describing Ojude Oba festival as “Ijebuland’s gift to the nation that is constantly in search of religious peace and harmony and socio-economic development”, Osinusi noted that “the Ijebu model is worth bequeathing to the nation”.

In his remarks, the representative of Globacom Telecommunications, sponsor of the event, Head, Marketing Communication, Lagos/Ogun Region, Afolabi Otufowora, disclosed that the company would upscale its contribution to the 2018 edition of the festival.

He stated further that the company would continue to support major festivals in the country, in order to preserve Nigeria’s unique cultural heritage and cherished values.