JUST IN: Sit-at-home: Security agencies conduct joint show of force in Enugu

Raphael Ede, Enugu

Ahead of the September 14, sit-at-home order of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) to mark the alleged killing of its members during 2017 Army Operation ‘PYTHON DANCE II’, all the security agencies in Enugu State, on Wednesday, commenced a joint training to contain any threat that might arise from the directives.

Addressing the joint security personnel at the parade ground of the 82 Division of Nigerian Army, the General Officer Commanding the division, Maj.-Gen. Emmanuel Kabuk, said the training became necessary for better understanding among themselves.

Said he, “It is better we train together so that we will understand ourselves. If we don’t train together we may not be able to handle some of the threats when they actually show up.

“It is important to tell Nigerians that government is not wasting resource on us,” he said.

Details later…