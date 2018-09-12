Refusal to sign Electoral Act, plot to rig 2019 elections – Wike

Wike alleged this yesterday in Port Harcourt, where he stated that the plot by the APC-led Federal Government is to write results against the wishes of Nigerians

Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has declared that the refusal of President Muhammadu Buhari to sign the amended Electoral Act is part of a plot to rig the 2019 elections.

Wike alleged this yesterday in an interview at the Government House, Port Harcourt, where he stated that the plot by the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government basically is to write results against the wishes of Nigerians.

“Why has the president not signed the Electoral Act? What is the fear? What do you mean by mistakes? Oh my God, what is a mistake? Errors you didn’t see by one month’s time? Errors for the first time, the second time, the third time. Does it not tell Nigerians these people are not prepared for election?

“All they are prepared is to write the results and let heaven fall. Most of them who have left the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to APC told me that, ‘My brother, look I can confidently tell you that these people are not prepared for the election. All they want to do is write the results, let heaven fall.”

Wike insisted the APC-led federal government and the security agencies will not succeed in rigging the elections in Rivers.

“In my state? It won’t happen. I know they will kill a lot of people. I can tell you, they will kill a lot of us. No problem, if that is the sacrifice, we will make.”

Governor Wike also alleged that intelligence at the disposal of the state government indicates that the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) Commander, Akin Fakorede and Deputy Commissioner of Police, Stephen Hasso, featured prominently in the rigging plot in the state.

He said: “They are planning for Rivers State as I speak. Let me tell you, they are promoting my Commissioner of Police to Assistant Inspector General of Police, they are promoting the Deputy Commissioner of Police, who was just made a Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operation) to be Acting Commissioner of Police and the SARS man who took Rivers State Government to Court, who has perpetrated rigging of election, even by INEC report; they are going to make him the man in charge of Operations; just for the purpose of 2019 elections.

“Akin Fakorede (is) to be made the Head of Operations of the State Police Command, then, Stephen Hasso, who is the Deputy Commissioner of Police, will be made the Acting Commissioner of Police and the current Commissioner of Police will be appointed Assistant Inspector General of Police for the purpose of 2019 elections and they think that we don’t know.”

The governor said the international community is under obligation to take proactive action against officials of the APC-led federal government who destroyed the foundation of democracy and the rule of law.

He called for the revocation of their visas.

“If it were where things are done rightly, they should revoke all the visas of those in government, who are opposed to democratic rule, principles, rule of law.

“Let me tell you, whether you like it or not, this government is bent on eliminating the key opposition.”

Wike also alleged that the federal government is plotting to use security agencies to promote mass violence across Rivers, on the day of the governorship election in 2019.

“First of all, as far as 2019 election is concerned , there will be no election.

“The security agencies will help them to show that there is so much crisis in the local governments, shooting everywhere and, then, they will postpone the election.

“When they postpone the election, then, they will now bring down all their security agencies to the Rivers election.

“We know, we have people inside the system who also working with them, who also let us know these are the plans they are setting and it has been happening. Port Harcourt showed it, I told my people ‘don’t do anything.’

“Allow them show their hands’ and they did by coming with criminals and SARS wearing their uniforms. SARS protected them to cart away materials.

“INEC REC from Akwa Ibom, not Rivers State INEC, from Akwa Ibom, one of the three RECs that were sent here said he ‘saw, he witnessed, he couldn’t believe it…”