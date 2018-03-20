JUST IN: Osinbajo arrives at Ogun Investors’ Forum

Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, few minutes ago, arrived for the Ogun State Investors’ Forum.

Osinbajo, who came in a chopper, landed at the Arcade Ground, Governor’s Office, Oke Mosan, Abeokuta, and was received by Governor Ibikunle Amosun.

Finance Minister, Kemi Adeosun, in her address, said the country’s economy returned to growth in February, 2017, after five consecutive quarters of negative growth.

On efforts made so far by the federal government to reinvigorate the economy, Adosun, noted several economic and fiscal policies, which included rebuilding fiscal buffer, enhancing Forex reserve, improving the ease of doing business and focusing on import substitution, had been undertaken by the FG.

She also said the Federal Government focused on stronger recovery trajectory, with agriculture currently doing 26.2 percent, manufacturing, 9.0 percent and services, 53.4 percent.

Details later…