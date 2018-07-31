JUST IN: Judge refuses to swear in Ekenze as new Imo dep. gov.

The drama surrounding the removal of Eze Madumere as deputy governor of Imo State continued, on Tuesday, as his supposed replacement, Callistus Ekenze, was refused to be sworn in.

Ekenze, who was until Monday, the Head of Service in the state had, on same Monday, been cleared by the state’s House of Assembly, to replace Madumere, who was earlier impeached by the Assembly.

But while awaiting to be sworn in, on Tuesday, as deputy governor, the judge cited a retraining court order asking that the action be put on hold.

A High Court in Owerri, the Imo State Capital, had stopped the swearing-in of Mr. Ekenze as the new Deputy Governor of the state. The court ruling came in, on Tuesday morning, just as Ekenze was about to be sworn in.

