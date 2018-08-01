JUST IN: Court orders arrest of INEC chair, Mahmood Yakubu

A Federal High Court, in Abuja, has ordered the arrest of the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mahmood Yakubu.

The order for Yakubu’s arrest was based on alleged failure to appear in court.

Trial judge, Justice Stephen Pam, issued the arrest warrant, on Thursday, after the INEC chairman was absent in court for the third time.

Justice Pam had on July 5 ordered that Yakubu should appear before him to show cause why he should not be sent to prison for Contempt of Court.

The judge made the order for Yakubu to appear before the court, while ruling on a preliminary objection by INEC and its Chairman in a contempt proceeding filed by Ejike Oguebego and Chuks Okoye, Chairman and Legal Adviser of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Anambra State, respectively.

Five days later, on July 10, when the court sat again, the INEC boss did not appear before the court.

The trial judge asked the police to effect the arrest immediately.

Justice Pam had at the last three sittings ordered the INEC chairman to appear before the court to show cause as to why he should not be committed to prison for contempt.