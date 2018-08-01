– The Sun News
1st August 2018 - JUST IN: Court orders arrest of INEC chair, Mahmood Yakubu
1st August 2018 - APC to re-validate membership in Imo
1st August 2018 - Khadijat Adetulu now UNIABUJA SSANU Chair
1st August 2018 - Osun 2018: Court adjourns Adeleke certificate suit till Aug. 6
1st August 2018 - Ortom to EFCC: Begin Security Vote probe from Presidency
1st August 2018 - Rice: Ebonyi’s untapped goldmine
1st August 2018 - Mother, baby killed in Turkey bombing blamed on Kurdish rebels
1st August 2018 - Suspected cultists kill 5 persons in Plateau
1st August 2018 - DPR seals off 6 petrol stations in Niger
1st August 2018 - Kanu Nwankwo’s wife, fans, celebrate him at 42
A Federal High Court, in Abuja, has ordered the arrest of the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mahmood Yakubu.

The order for Yakubu’s arrest was based on alleged failure to appear in court.

Trial judge, Justice Stephen Pam, issued the arrest warrant, on Thursday, after the INEC chairman was absent in court for the third time.

Justice Pam had on July 5 ordered that Yakubu should appear before him to show cause why he should not be sent to prison for Contempt of Court.

APC to re-validate membership in Imo

The judge made the order for Yakubu to appear before the court, while ruling on a preliminary objection by INEC and its Chairman in a contempt proceeding filed by Ejike Oguebego and Chuks Okoye, Chairman and Legal Adviser of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Anambra State, respectively.

Five days later, on July 10, when the court sat again, the INEC boss did not appear before the court.

The trial judge asked the police to effect the arrest immediately.

Justice Pam had at the last three sittings ordered the INEC chairman to appear before the court to show cause as to why he should not be committed to prison for contempt.

  • IMO APC

    APC to re-validate membership in Imo

    — 1st August 2018

    Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri The Imo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has announced plans to commence the revalidation of its membership. Newly-elected State chairman of the party, Daniel Nwafor, disclosed this, on Wednesday, during the swearing-in of the state executive officers, local government and ward chairmen of the party, in Owerri. Nwafor during…

  • UNIABUJA

    Khadijat Adetulu now UNIABUJA SSANU Chair

    — 1st August 2018

    NAN The Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), University of Abuja (UNIABUJA) branch, has elected Comrade Khadijat Umar Adetulu, as the Chairperson of the Union. In the election conducted, on Tuesday, at the university’s premises, Comrade Ademola Yusuf emerged Vice-Chairman while Sulaiman Ahmadu Agbaje was elected Secretary General. Other winners were Comrade Thomos Tyean…

  • Adeleke

    Osun 2018: Court adjourns Adeleke certificate suit till Aug. 6

    — 1st August 2018

    NAN An Osun  High Court sitting in Osogbo on Wednesday adjourned till Aug. 6 proceedings in the certificate suit involving Sen. Ademola Adeleke, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)  candidate in the Sept. 22 governorship election in the state. The Presiding Judge, Justice David Oladimeji, gave the order to enable the parties to have access to…

  • ORTOM

    Ortom to EFCC: Begin Security Vote probe from Presidency

    — 1st August 2018

    Rose Ejembi, Makurdi Governor Samuel Ortom has described his investigation by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) as clear case of persecution and witch-hunting. He therefore tasked the Economic and Fdinancia Crimes Commission (EFCC) to commence probe of Security Votes right from the Presidency. Governor Ortom stated this in a chat with newsmen shortly…

