– The Sun News
Latest
1st August 2018 - APC to re-validate membership in Imo
1st August 2018 - Khadijat Adetulu now UNIABUJA SSANU Chair
1st August 2018 - Osun 2018: Court adjourns Adeleke certificate suit till Aug. 6
1st August 2018 - Ortom to EFCC: Begin Security Vote probe from Presidency
1st August 2018 - Rice: Ebonyi’s untapped goldmine
1st August 2018 - Mother, baby killed in Turkey bombing blamed on Kurdish rebels
1st August 2018 - Suspected cultists kill 5 persons in Plateau
1st August 2018 - DPR seals off 6 petrol stations in Niger
1st August 2018 - Kanu Nwankwo’s wife, fans, celebrate him at 42
1st August 2018 - FG committed to improving Children Protection System
Home / Elections / National / APC to re-validate membership in Imo
IMO APC

APC to re-validate membership in Imo

— 1st August 2018

Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Imo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has announced plans to commence the revalidation of its membership.

Newly-elected State chairman of the party, Daniel Nwafor, disclosed this, on Wednesday, during the swearing-in of the state executive officers, local government and ward chairmen of the party, in Owerri.

Nwafor during the ceremony, promised that none of them would be sidelined in the scheme of things in the party just as he reaffirmed  his priority to unite all aggrieved members of the party.

He also vowed to support the new leadership of the party at the national level led by Adams Oshiomole, while assuring him that they would go all out to help him win a landslide victory in the state.

According to Nwafor, “APC will do more. I assure all  LGA exco members that nobody would be shut out. We will recognise one leader and that is our governor, Rochas Okorocha. We also promise to support the leaders at the national.

READ ALSO: Khadijat Adetulu now UNIABUJA SSANU Chair

No two ways about it. We will help our party chairman to win convincingly and we shall also support Buhari to return in 2019.”

Nwafor further said, “APC is the only party that can win election in 2019 because we would present the best candidates.

We shall continue to recognise Governor Okorocha as our leader until a new governor emerges, the storm is over this is a new dawn. APC will grow stronger and claim our deserved victory soon,” he said.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

IMO APC

APC to re-validate membership in Imo

— 1st August 2018

Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri The Imo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has announced plans to commence the revalidation of its membership. Newly-elected State chairman of the party, Daniel Nwafor, disclosed this, on Wednesday, during the swearing-in of the state executive officers, local government and ward chairmen of the party, in Owerri. Nwafor during…

  • UNIABUJA

    Khadijat Adetulu now UNIABUJA SSANU Chair

    — 1st August 2018

    NAN The Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), University of Abuja (UNIABUJA) branch, has elected Comrade Khadijat Umar Adetulu, as the Chairperson of the Union. In the election conducted, on Tuesday, at the university’s premises, Comrade Ademola Yusuf emerged Vice-Chairman while Sulaiman Ahmadu Agbaje was elected Secretary General. Other winners were Comrade Thomos Tyean…

  • Adeleke

    Osun 2018: Court adjourns Adeleke certificate suit till Aug. 6

    — 1st August 2018

    NAN An Osun  High Court sitting in Osogbo on Wednesday adjourned till Aug. 6 proceedings in the certificate suit involving Sen. Ademola Adeleke, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)  candidate in the Sept. 22 governorship election in the state. The Presiding Judge, Justice David Oladimeji, gave the order to enable the parties to have access to…

  • ORTOM

    Ortom to EFCC: Begin Security Vote probe from Presidency

    — 1st August 2018

    Rose Ejembi, Makurdi Governor Samuel Ortom has described his investigation by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) as clear case of persecution and witch-hunting. He therefore tasked the Economic and Fdinancia Crimes Commission (EFCC) to commence probe of Security Votes right from the Presidency. Governor Ortom stated this in a chat with newsmen shortly…

  • CULTISTS

    Suspected cultists kill 5 persons in Plateau

    — 1st August 2018

    Gyang Bere, Jos No fewer than five persons were attacked and killed by suspected cultists at Rafiki village, off Rukuba Road in Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau State. Daily Sun gathered that the incident, which occurred, on Tuesday night, also left a passer-by, who was returning home, dead and his vehicle burnt. The…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share