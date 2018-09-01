Jonathan, Saraki, Wada commiserate with Dickson over mum’s death

Former President, Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan and President of the Senate, Dr. Bukola Saraki, have commiserated with Bayelsa State governor, Hon. Seriake Dickson and the Dickson family over the passage of the 72 –year-old, Mrs. Goldcoast Dickson.

Jonathan and Saraki, who were in Toru Orua, the country home of Governor Dickson over the weekend extolled the sterling qualities of Mama Gogo, as she was fondly called. They described her passage, as a sad and a monumental loss not only to the Dickson family, but also to the entire state.

A press release signed by the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Dickson, Francis Ottah-Agbo, quoted the former president as describing Mama Gogo’s sudden departure, as a big blow particularly to Governor Dickson, as he related with her like an elder sister.

READ ALSO: Rule of Law vs National Security: NBA attacks Buhari

Jonathan said: “ Mrs. Dickson tried her best in her lifetime, but she was still a young person to have left us at this time. It is a sad moment for the immediate family and the rest of the community. Governor Dickson told me how he used to relate with his mother. She was like an elder sister to him because she got him at an early age. My foundation will support the cancer centre and join in the crusade against cancer.”

In his remarks, the Senate President, Senator Bukola Saraki, said he decided to personally condole with Governor Dickson and his family on behalf of his family and the Senate as a demonstration of his love and brotherhood to the governor.

Senator Saraki who acknowledged the trying times the Dickson family was going through over the loss of their matriarch, recalled how Governor Dickson also identified with the Saraki family when he lost his father.

He noted that the loss of parents no matter how old they were was always a painful experience and urged the bereaved Dickson family to muster the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

Describing Governor Dickson as a success and source of pride to the country, Senator Saraki prayed God to guide him and his family as he continues to do his good works not only in Bayelsa State, but also in the country as a whole.

He said: “My brother, I’m here to commiserate with you on behalf of myself, members of the Senate over the loss of your mother. I had the opportunity to speak to you when it happened. When I lost my father, the governor came to commiserate with me.

“I am also here personally to commiserate with you to show love and brotherhood. I pledge to support the cancer centre and join in the war against the ailment. As a medical doctor, I know the danger cancer poses to the health sector and I don’t take the proposal of the Governor lightly for it is a lofty idea.”

READ ALSO: Book Party: CORA unveils NLNG playwrights

Responding, Governor Dickson expressed gratitude to former President Jonathan and Senator Saraki for their show of concern in spite of their busy schedules.

Governor Dickson said, “we are elated and feel most honoured that you found time in spite of your tight schedules to personally come to commiserate with me. It’s a great honour to me, my family, the state and the entire Ijaw nation. As painful as her departure is, we are comforted by your visit.”

The governor used the occasion to canvass partnership with the two prominent personalities on the planned Mrs. Goldcoast Dickson Memorial Cancer Centre. He said the centre would help to reduce deaths arising from cancer, which he noted is ravaging the Niger Delta.