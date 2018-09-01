Book Party: CORA unveils NLNG playwrights

The moderator of the interactive session, Deji Toye, engaged the writers on their works and the pervading social themes. In response, Chidubem Iweka, the author of Prison Inmates, said “Writers are meant to correct socially and morally. We writers are like prophets. So, it is not surprising that we are talking about the same thing. In the society today, there are corruption, power tussles, and the like. We are entangled each and every one of us. So, we are trying to correct morally.”

Speaking in the same vein, Denja Abdullahi, author of the Death and the King’s Grey Hair, said: “A play is about performance, and when you talk about drama as a genre, it is about conflicts, and you find conflicts everywhere, especially in the struggle for position. We can’t forget about the issue for the struggle for power.”