John Terry calls off Spartak Moscow move 

— 13th September 2018

John Terry’s proposed move to Russia to join Spartak Moscow has been called off by the former Chelsea captain.

The former England defender had flown by private jet to Rome on Friday for a medical with the club ahead of finalising personal terms on a tax-free deal, believed to be in the region of £3million a year.

With the move off, a statement from Terry read: ‘After considerable thought, I have decided to decline a contract offer from Spartak Moscow.

I would like to take the opportunity to thank Spartak and wish them and their supporters well for the rest of the season.

‘They are an ambitious club and I have been very impressed with their professionalism.

‘But after assessing this move with my family, we’ve decided this is not the right move for ourselves at this time. Good luck Spartak.’

Photos of Terry undergoing the medical appeared on his Instagram account but the move is now off.

The 37-year-old has had numerous offers since leaving Aston Villa as a free-agent in the summer following their play-off final defeat to Fulham.

Terry has kept himself fit by training throughout the summer and admitted to Sportsmail that he was ‘still hungry to play if everything around it is right’.

‘I am in the best condition I have been in for the last eight to 10 years of my career,’ said Terry.

