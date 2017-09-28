The Sun News
Latest
28th September 2017 - Japan dissolves parliament ahead of tough election battle
28th September 2017 - US position on IPOB, unfortunate, unacceptable – FG
28th September 2017 - Life on Earth may date back 3.95b years – Study
28th September 2017 - Cholera poses grave risks to pregnant women in Northeast – UNFPA
28th September 2017 - BREAKING: Fayose declares presidential ambition today in Abuja
28th September 2017 - Dabiri-Erewa urges Africa, Diaspora to connect to uplift continent
28th September 2017 - Trump, Facebook’s Zuckerberg in fire-for-fire
28th September 2017 - China to offer $100m military aid to AU in next 5 years
28th September 2017 - Catholic priest kidnapped in Edo
28th September 2017 - Nigeria Travel Week targets 40m domestic travellers
Home / World News / Japan dissolves parliament ahead of tough election battle

Japan dissolves parliament ahead of tough election battle

— 28th September 2017

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe officially dissolved parliament on Thursday, effectively kicking off a national election campaign where he faces an unexpected and formidable challenge from the popular governor of Tokyo.

Members of the lower house raised their arms and shouted “Banzai” three times – the Japanese equivalent of “three cheers” – after the speaker read out a letter from Abe officially dissolving the chamber.

Voters in the world’s third-biggest economy will go to the polls on October 22, as Abe seeks a fresh popular mandate for his hardline stance on North Korea and a new tax plan.

“A difficult battle starts today,” Abe told reporters, shaking his fist.

“This is an election about how to protect the lives of people,” said the premier. “We have to cooperate with the international community as we face the threat from North Korea.”

Abe asked for public support for his “strong diplomacy” on North Korea, which has threatened to “sink” Japan into the sea and fired missiles over its northern Hokkaido island twice in the space of a month.
“We need to fight for our children’s future.”

Abe stunned Japan on Monday with a surprise call for a snap election, seeking to capitalise on a weak opposition and a boost in the polls, as voters welcome his hawkish North Korea policy.

But Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike has upended Japanese politics in recent days, stealing Abe’s limelight with her newly launched “Party of Hope” that seeks to shake up the country’s lethargic political landscape.

Koike’s new party, formally unveiled Wednesday, has attracted an influx of lawmakers from a wide range of ideological backgrounds and could unify opposition to Abe, presenting Japanese voters with a credible alternative to the premier.

The head of the main opposition Democratic Party proposed to members that the DP should not run candidates in the October 22 poll and that they were free to join Koike’s new group.

For the moment, although Koike is leading the party, she is not running for a seat in parliament, preferring to concentrate on governing the world’s most populous city in the run-up to the 2020 Olympic Games.

But pundits say the charismatic former TV presenter, 65, could yet go all-in on her high-stakes gamble if she thought she could deflect criticism for ditching her current job after only a year.

“The party may gain some seats in the Tokyo area, but a risk for her is that voters may feel betrayed as they voted for her as Tokyo governor and now she is working in national politics,” Kensuke Takayasu, professor of political science at Seikei University, told AFP.

But surveys show that Koike’s gambit is starting to put pressure on Abe, 63, who until recently seemed to be a shoo-in for a fourth term at the helm.

Abe enjoyed a healthy lead in the polls of more than 30 points only a week ago but the gap appeared to have narrowed following Koike’s high-profile announcement.

A survey in the Mainichi Shimbun suggested that 29 per cent of voters would cast ballots for Abe’s conservative LDP, while 18 percent would vote for the Party of Hope.

Polls also suggest there are a large number of undecided voters, giving some hope to Koike’s party that it can bridge the gap.
Abe returned to power in December 2012 and has pushed a nationalist social agenda as well as his trademark “Abenomics” economic policy – big-spending and easy money – to end deflation and to kick-start the once world-beating economy.

The scion of a political dynasty, Abe had promised to achieve two-percent inflation and stable growth in two years, but nearly five years later, he has failed to deliver on those pledges.

He said on Monday he would use a planned hike in consumption tax from eight percent to 10 percent for new social spending, such as free early childhood education, while pushing back his pledges to restore the nation’s fiscal discipline.

Critics argue that Abe called the election to divert attention from an series of scandals in recent months that weighed on his popularity, including allegations of favouritism to a friend in a business deal – which the premier strongly denies.

The timing of the election, amid the North Korean crisis, has also faced questions, including from Koike, who said it created a “vacuum” at a time of national tension.

Media-savvy Koike has vowed a break with old-school politics, promising to “reset” Japan and carry out reforms that are un-tied to vested interests.

She hopes to put up as many as 100 candidates in the election. (KhaleejTimes)

Post Views: 9
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!!

For Business trainings, financing, mentorship, join Millionaires Academy. 457 businesses started!

26 Years Old Stubborn Pile GONE! Thanks to this "Strange" Herb

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

US position on IPOB, unfortunate, unacceptable – FG

— 28th September 2017

The Federal Government has described as “unfortunate” and “unacceptable,” the position of the US Government over the declaration of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) as a terrorist group. The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, gave the government position Wednesday night in London when he featured on BBC Television programme, “Focus on…

  • Life on Earth may date back 3.95b years – Study

    — 28th September 2017

    Rudimentary life may have existed on Earth 3.95 billion years ago, a time when our infant planet was being bombarded by comets and had hardly any oxygen, researchers said Wednesday. A team presented what they say is the oldest-known fossil evidence for life on the Blue Planet — grains of graphite, a form of carbon,…

  • Cholera poses grave risks to pregnant women in Northeast – UNFPA

    — 28th September 2017

    The outbreak of cholera posed grave risks to pregnant women in the Northeast States ravaged by the destructive activities of Boko-Haram terrorists, the UN Population Fund (UNFPA) has said. UNFPA said violence from the Boko Haram crisis had disrupted health and sanitation systems and left 1.7 million people displaced in Borno, Adamawa and Yobe. In…

  • BREAKING: Fayose declares presidential ambition today in Abuja

    — 28th September 2017

    Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State will, today (Thursday), publicly declare his presidential ambition. Fayose is billed to declare his presidential ambition in Abuja, the nation’s capital. He is billed to make his declaration at Golden Hall, Chelsea Hotel, Abuja, by 11:00a.m. According to Fayose Chief Press Secretary, Mr Idowu Adelusi, the Ekiti Governor is seeking…

  • Dabiri-Erewa urges Africa, Diaspora to connect to uplift continent

    — 28th September 2017

    Senior Special Assistant to  the President on Foreign Affairs and the Diaspora, Mrs. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has called on Africa to connect with its diaspora in order to move the continent forward. Dabiri-Erewa made the call at ‘The Most Influential People of African Descent (MIPAD) and African Students Association Africa Week 2017 at the Columbia University,…

Archive

September 2017
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share