Jang joins presidential race, ex-Chief of Staff picks Senate form

Gyang Bere, Jos

A former Governor of Plateau State and Senator representing Plateau North in the National Assembly, Jonah David Jang, has purchased and submitted his nomination form to contest 2019 presidential election under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

His former Chief of Staff, Da. Francis Bot, has also obtained the nomination form to contest the Plateau North Senatorial election with the high hope of replacing his former boss in the Senate.

Jang, in a press statement signed by his Presidential Campaign Director, Plateau State, Prof. Shedrack Best, said hisconviction to join the presidential race was to restore Nigeria.

The statement said, “It is with great pleasure that we bring to the notice of the public, that Distinguished Senator Jonah David Jang has picked his nomination form for the Presidential race, come the 2019 general elections.

READ ALSO: JUST IN: Buratai meets with PSOs, GOCs, operational commanders

“In furtherance of the journey to Aso Rock Villa, the esteemed Aspirant has returned the completed form to the National Secretariat of our great Party, the Peoples Democratic Party, Wadata Plaza, Abuja amidst supporters across the country.”

Jang said the fight against corruption would be balanced and given necessary attention with high hope of the restoration of the country to its former glory.

“The fight against corruption will be total, balanced, consistent and sustained. You may wonder what will happen to agriculture, education, health care, science and technology, oil and gas, national defence, transportation and infrastructure, foreign relations and integration in West Africa and Africa, and the rest.

“These are issues of routine governance that will be driven by our focus on good governance.

“Once the nation is united and secure and the economy is grown, these sectors will be supervised to ensure they attain their zenith.

“Overall, we will restore hope and the founding ideals of our nation. The Middle Belt is a firm believer in Nigeria and the Nigerian project. Under me, the best of Nigeria will emerge.”

Bot, on his part, said he would drive Plateau North out of insecurity that has claimed several lives and restore hope to the hopeless and give help to the helpless.

Bot noted that he would run an all-inclusive government where the young and the old would be given a place to participate actively in legislative matters through constant constituency briefing.

