BURATAI

JUST IN: Buratai meets with PSOs, GOCs, operational commanders

— 6th September 2018

Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Yusuf Buratai is currently meeting with principal staff officers and operational commanders at the Army Headquarters, in Abuja.

The meeting is being attended by General Officers Commanding (GOCs), Theatre  Commander of operation LAFIYA DOLE and commanders of the various Army operations across the country.

The meeting, the Daily Sun gathered, is aimed at accessing the Army internal security operations across the country and suggest the way forward.

READ ALSO: JUST IN: Police dismiss 3 cops involved in raid of Edwin Clark’s home

It is also aimed at reviewing the counter-insurgency operations in the North East where there had been reported attacks and counter-attacks on troops recently.

All operational commanders as well as Directors are attending the meeting which is taking place at the Army Headquarters conference room.

Details later…

 

