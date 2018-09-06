JUST IN: Buratai meets with PSOs, GOCs, operational commanders— 6th September 2018
Molly Kilete, Abuja
The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Yusuf Buratai is currently meeting with principal staff officers and operational commanders at the Army Headquarters, in Abuja.
The meeting is being attended by General Officers Commanding (GOCs), Theatre Commander of operation LAFIYA DOLE and commanders of the various Army operations across the country.
The meeting, the Daily Sun gathered, is aimed at accessing the Army internal security operations across the country and suggest the way forward.
READ ALSO: JUST IN: Police dismiss 3 cops involved in raid of Edwin Clark’s home
It is also aimed at reviewing the counter-insurgency operations in the North East where there had been reported attacks and counter-attacks on troops recently.
All operational commanders as well as Directors are attending the meeting which is taking place at the Army Headquarters conference room.
Details later…
About author
Related Articles
-
-
Military says troops ‘neutralise’ 4 Boko Haram members30th August 2018
-
Police confirm 8 killed, 95 houses burnt in Plateau fresh attack30th August 2018
-
We must continuously train to defend Nigeria – Buratai29th August 2018
1 Comment
Leave a reply Cancel
Latest
Flood submerges over 25 houses in Calabar, renders 100 homeless— 6th September 2018
“These buildings over there have all been submerged as their occupants have lost all their household property to the flood and are displaced.” Judex Okoro, Calabar Flood wreaked havoc in Calabar metropolis yesterday as over 25 residential houses were submerged with over hundred displaced and rendered homeless. READ ALSO: Flood renders 2,000 homeless in Edo The…
-
Jang joins presidential race, ex-Chief of Staff picks Senate form— 6th September 2018
Gyang Bere, Jos A former Governor of Plateau State and Senator representing Plateau North in the National Assembly, Jonah David Jang, has purchased and submitted his nomination form to contest 2019 presidential election under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). His former Chief of Staff, Da. Francis Bot, has also obtained the nomination…
-
NYSC DG urges corps members to avoid night party, unnecessary journey— 6th September 2018
NAN The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has urged corps members to avoid night party and unnecessary journey in order to save their lives. Brig.- Gen. Suleiman Kazaure, Director General of the NYSC, made the plea on Thursday in Keffi during his visit to the 2018 Batch ‘B’ Stream 11 corps members deployed to Nasarawa…
-
JUST IN: Buratai meets with PSOs, GOCs, operational commanders— 6th September 2018
Molly Kilete, Abuja The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Yusuf Buratai is currently meeting with principal staff officers and operational commanders at the Army Headquarters, in Abuja. The meeting is being attended by General Officers Commanding (GOCs), Theatre Commander of operation LAFIYA DOLE and commanders of the various Army operations across the country. The…
-
To promote peace, we must return to ‘Imo Charter of Equity’ –Ohakim— 6th September 2018
Cosmas Omegoh A former governor of Imo State now seeking a return on the platform of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Dr. Ikedi Ohakim, has urged a return to the zoning formula in the state, as a way of promoting justice and equity. Some people say that for the people of Imo State to once…
-
Entertainment
Naomi Campbell Takes Wizkid As Her Date To GQ Awards— 6th September 2018
48-year-old model, Naomi Campbell arrived at the venue of the event, holding hands with the 28-year-old singer, who was dressed in a black suit. English model, Naomi Campbell, took Nigerian singer, Wizkid, as her date to the 2018 GQ Men of the Year awards, which held on Wednesday night in London. The 48-year-old model arrived at…
South-West Report
INCREDIBLE: 10 years of uninterrupted blackout— 30th August 2018
“This same senatorial district subjected to many years of uninterrupted darkness is the home of the Omotoso Nigeria Integrated Power Plant that is supposed to generate 530 mega watts. Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure These are hard and harsh times for residents in the six local governments that make up Ondo South Senatorial District. This is because…
-
Abuja Metro
Mother from hell: Kills, buries 7-month-old daughter— 5th September 2018
The police suspect that the mother might have killed the innocent child to get back at (the child’s) father who broke her heart after promising to marry her and ended up with another woman. Molly Kilete, Abuja Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) played host to an unusual incident last week, when 24-year-old woman was…
Oriental News
Red card for Osu caste in Enugu— 5th September 2018
Many Igbo communities have continued to eliminate the Osu caste system. Irete in Owerri West in a grand ceremony recently abolished the obnoxious system Magnus Eze, Enugu There was complete display of emotion at St. Paul’s Pro-Cathedral open arena, 4 Corners Ozalla, in Nkanu West Local Government Area of Enugu, as the people of the…
-
Features
Birth registration: Fraud control at entry point— 6th September 2018
Omoniyi Salaudeen It was a dream come true for Habibulahi Olalekan, an SSS student, when on his way back home after the close of school he met an aggressive team of itinerant marketers who cajoled him with some mouth-watering benefits to open a zero-saving account with one of the new generation banks in Lagos. He…
Literary Review
Alien herdsmen and the rest of us— 4th September 2018
Voices in a Choir, Bukar Usman,, Kalmidas Comminications, Kaduna, pp. 351 Henry Akubuiro Long live the book: this isn’t your everyday trite. Kings and queens are used to wishes of longevity, but it’s actually the book that deserves to live the longest. Throwaways books aren’t included, however. Only good books should live long, for on the…
-
Lifeline
JDPC holds peace summit in Lagos— 6th September 2018
Jet Stanley Madu Recently, the Justice Development and Peace Commission (JDPC), an outstation of St. Matthew Catholic Church, Amukoko, Lagos, organised a one-day peace summit. The parish priest, Reverend Father Emmanuel S. Likoko, SPS, said the event was intended to get people of the community and its environs to better appreciate themselves. He said the…
Education Review
I never thought I’ll emerge UTME highest scorer – Israel Zakari— 28th August 2018
Israel’s mother, Mrs Jummai Zakari, a widow who works in a bank in Lagos, said she became a single mother 14 years ago Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri Master Israel Zakari, the lad that scored the highest mark in the 2018 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) said he never thought he could achieve the feat. “I read…
-
TSWeekend
How Elizabeth Adoga became The Face of Prestige Nigeria— 31st August 2018
Pretty Elizabeth Adoga has emerged winner of this year’s edition of The Face of Prestige Nigeria held at Rockview Hotel, Apapa, Lagos on Saturday, August 25. Adoga clinched the coveted crown after a keen contest having trounced 10 other contestants. Speaking on her victory, she said: “I am excited I won. I knew I was…
Opinion
The legality of Executive Orders— 5th September 2018
From where does the Nigerian President derive the authority to legislate, interpret and enforce laws, which Executive Orders and Proclamations are? Chris Akiri The other day, the Presidency announced, with gusto, that President Muhammadu Buhari had signed Executive Order 6 into law. I was miffed. Executive Order 6 means there have been five earlier Executive…
Columnists
-
Ember months: Insecurity playground— 6th September 2018
With the turn of events in the country, the rate of insecurity increased with the downturn of the economy, unemployment and social ills and injustice Ben Okezie I have noticed over the years that the coinage “Ember” which ordinarily refers to the last four great unpredictable months of the year which are September, October, November…
-
Osinbajo: Doublespeak on restructuring— 6th September 2018
Osinbajo does not seem to me like one who will be enamoured by power to recant his comments and do doublespeak on issues. Alvan Ewuzie Vice President Yemi Osinbajo came into office with a bagful of integrity. It has now come to light that former governor of Lagos State and leader of the ruling All…
-
Saraki, a declaration like no other— 6th September 2018
He showcased this conviction with the way he identified with young Nigerians… That Thursday Sheraton Hotel dialogue was a declaration like never before. Femi Adeoti His audience was deliberately selected. So also was his speech carefully crafted and targeted. He was convinced of his goal and desire for his listeners. He appears determined not to…
-
NTDC and enthroning culture of failure— 6th September 2018
I was under tremendous pressure to give the Folarin Coker-led NTDC leadership the much-needed breather to assess its work ethics and make necessary changes Frank Meke For a while, I deliberately took a leave on issues concerning our so-called tourism apex body, Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation (NTDC). There were two major developments that led to…
-
Threat to Nigeria’s development: The 3 Rs— 6th September 2018
One’s religion should remain one’s private matter. It should play no role in the development of a nation or even individual expression of kindness. Newton Jibunoh I have often written about Nigeria’s issues, which we can all agree are numerous. Over time, I have come to realise that there are three R’s at the root…
-
Institutionalising war against corruption – New approaches to assets tracing and recovery (1)— 5th September 2018
Corruption in Nigeria is systemic, institutionalised and almost now a legalised norm in all strata of our life as a people. Mike Ozekhome INTRODUCTION Today, I take excerpts from a paper I presented at the just concluded NBA Conference that held on August 29, 2018. The concept of institutionalization Institutionalisation encompasses putting into place machineries…
-
Encounter with Onwa GUO in Fujairah beyond Dubai— 5th September 2018
In his most accomplished evening years, the GUO emperor deserves some holidays and Onwa was going to have his ball Emma Okocha “The town of Nogales is divided by a fence: on the north side is the United States, and on the south side, Mexico. And the inhabitants on the northern side face lower crime rates,…
-
Grassroots farmers— 5th September 2018
Final entry from LEADERSHIP: “FG should identify grassroot (grassroots) farmers to achieve agenda” Ebere Wabara The first set of solecisms this week comes from LEADERSHIP of July 6, 2018, beginning from its front page: “…said that the bank’s fundamentals remain (remained) strong and virile….” “BBOG commends Buhari over (for) breaking fast with IDPs” “Didi’s parents…
-
Destiny and prayer ( 5)— 5th September 2018
One may not ultimately know his destiny this informs why divine effort aimed at getting one out of human predicament is needed. Nathan Uzorma Protus “Dear Brother in Christ, kindly publish this but not with my contact. I am a Christian and a good politician as well as an established business man from Anambra State….
-
Nigerians and crazy quest to migrate to Canada— 5th September 2018
As at 2017, there were over 11,000 Nigerian students in Canada. They hardly go back to Nigeria after graduation. Augustine O. Agbonsuremi Canada is the new destination for many Nigerian elite and their families. But Canada is tightening its immigration noose to prevent the influx of Nigerians and some other nationals who are obviously abusing…
Enquiries
EDITOR
Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email: [email protected]
The enemy’s brainwashed terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc. has been crushed technically and must be erased with the Sword in this final conquest which is the conquest of Sokoto which has begun. Any this territory native in the enemy’s brainwashed terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc. who do not quit now and join the Revolution under the natives Disintegrated Republics in this final conquest which is the conquest of Sokoto which has begun, must go down in the hands of the enemy or with the enemy on the sunken ship nickname Nigeria in this final conquest which is the conquest of Sokoto which has begun. It is Revolutionary Militant Groups- RMG etc formation which is members are the new military, police etc. under the natives Disintegrated Republics- Biafra Republic of south east, Niger Delta Republic of south south, Oduduwa Republic of south west, North East Republic, North West Republic, North Central Republic. The war front is Sokoto- the last bastion of fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates and their brainwashed terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc. controlled by British bandits and fraudulent criminal America with their fraudulent criminal UN of 20th century world international order. Slaughter the last enemy in Sokoto. Slaughter the last fulani in Sokoto. Slaughter the last enemy’s brainwashed terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc. in Sokoto. Slaughter the criminal tout nickname sultan in Sokoto, burn down his palace etc. Slaughter every emir in this natives territory of Disintegrated Republics, burn down their palaces etc. Freedom of northern natives from the bondage of fulani criminal sultanate political government with its emirates is a must with the Sword in this final conquest which is the conquest of Sokoto which has begun. Freedom of this territory natives of this generation from the bondage of the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria founded by British bandits is a must with the Sword in this final conquest which is the conquest of Sokoto which has begun. God given Victory is the natives. Only the Sword decides. God Is With Us!!!