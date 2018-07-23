JAMB remits N7.8bn to FG

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has remitted another N7.8 billion to the Federal Government, bringing to N15.6 billion, the total amount remitted by the examination body in less than two years.

The latest remittance is the surplus generated from the conduct of 2018 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

However, government, in its magnanimity, directed JAMB to remit N5.6 billion of the amount and use the balance for restructuring of the board’s headquarters to meet up with its international status.

The board’s Head, Media and Information, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Sunday, in Lagos, that it had planned to remit the whole as was done in 2017.

“We, therefore, want to appreciate the governing board of JAMB, led by Dr. Emmanuel Ndukwe, for the tremendous support in ensuring that the current administration’s vision of transparency and accountability, as fully embraced by JAMB, is sustained. The Ndukwe-led board had, within its short period of inauguration, contributed immensely in some ground-breaking innovations.

“One of such innovations is the quick remittance of the 2018 surplus. Whatever candidates pay for JAMB’s examination is a trust and must be accounted for.

“The board, though not a revenue generating agency, will continue to be judicious with resources at its disposal,” he said.

“The board is thinking of how candidates can benefit from the surplus. We are currently looking at a number of ways to enhance the conduct of the examination, where candidates will benefit by way of conducive environment in writing the examination.

“We are also looking at putting more mechanism in place that will ensure absolute equity and fairness in the selection of candidates, through enhanced technology, as currently being done by the Central Admission Process Selection (CAPS),” he said.

Benjamin said the board was set to acquire cutting edge technology to give candidates the best registration procedure, examination and a more improved selection process.

He said the development is similar to the one currently being developed by the CAPS initiative.