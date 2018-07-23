FG, China partner on hydropower project

Samuel Bello, Abuja

In a bid to boost the nation’s electricity generation, industrialisation, create jobs, wealth and strengthen foreign trade, the Federal Government has agreed to partner foreign consultants and experts in China.

Several gaps in energy generation and water conservation have been identified for low industrial activities, unemployment, urban and rural migration in Nigeria.

Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, made the disclosure, at the weekend, in Abuja, while declaring open the 2018 training courses on construction and management of water conservation and hydro project by the People’s Republic Of China.

The minister, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Bitrus Nabasu, said the training, initiated by the Government of the People’s Republic of China, in collaboration with the Federal Ministries of Budget and National Planning and Science and Technology, is aimed at enlightening core engineering staff of relevant ministries and agencies in construction and management of water conservancy and hydropower projects.

Onu further said the training will deepen their understanding of small hydropower (SHP) and enhance their capacities, while, also, building a lasting cooperation and friendship between both governments and its people.

He said: “The ministry in 2016 signed an MoU with the International Centre for Small Hydropower (ICSHP) China, in implementing its wasting assets of small hydropower plants survey in Nigeria project. The project will, among others, create a synthesis of Reverse Engineering of latest Chinese Small hydropower technologies adaptable to Nigeria”.

“This will be applied in bringing back to life some moribund small hydropower plants spread all over the country. Small Hydropower Plant inclusion will also be introduced into some of the country’s dam sites for electricity generation”, he added.

Onu urged Nigerians to join hands to enable the APC led administration succeed in the new direction it is seeking to take the country through science, technology and innovation.