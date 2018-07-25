Mike Ozekhome

INTRODUCTION

Jackboots were type of very large, strong cavalry boots (1680s) and later won by German military and paramilitary units during the Nazi period. Synonyms of Jackboot are combat boot, chukka boot, desert boot, buskin, army boot, iron fist, big stick, tight grasp, strong hand, tight rein, hard line, heavy hand, iron rule, mailed fist and high hand.

Nigerian democracy has now been reduced to one of “jackboot democracy” where a citizen is forced, with a gun to his head, to adopt or remain in one particular political party. Sections 39, 40 and 41 of the 1999 Constitution, guarantee freedoms of movement, association and assembly. Not any more under the present Buhari government! Citizens are being forced, under long knives, bayonets, guns and physical siege by security agents to toe a particular line, or remain in a particular party. This type of scenario did not even play out during autocratic and draconian military dictatorships.

The facts

APC is the ruling party, which, until yesterday, have had a majority in both Houses of the bi-camera NASS made up of 109 Senators and 360 House of Representatives members. PDP that had ruled Nigeria for 16 years between May, 1999 and May, 2015, is now the opposition party. Once bedeviled by internal crises and factionalization, the party found its feet and voice with a Supreme Court judgement in 2017, that effectively outlawed the Modu Sheriff faction. Sheriff who has since decamped back to the APC, was believed to be a mole planted by the APC in PDP, being an in-law to President Buhari.

Signs that APC was imploding started by June 29, 2015, when Bukola Saraki was elected Senate President against the wishes of PMB and APC leadership who were then meeting at the International Conference Centre (ICC), Abuja. APC was even lucky to have produced the Senate President, because the Senators at the plenary on that day could have elected Ike Ekweremadu of the PDP Senate President in the absence of a Saraki. Saraki was thereafter shunned, humiliated, buffeted, dehumanised and criminalized, with charges drawn against him before the Code of Conduct Tribunal. However, the Supreme Court of Nigeria finally gave Saraki a clean bill of innocence health only two weeks ago. He suddenly became the untainted beautiful bride courted by the ruling party. Yakubu Dogara, Speaker of the House of Representatives was a little luckier for not being charged with criminal offences. However, the schisms and cracks within the APC had developed into gullies and canyons. The contradictions and hypocrisy became intolerable.

Buba Galadima, Buhari loyalist and right hand man successfully factionalised the APC, with a new creation called r-APC, an organization dismissed with a wave of the hand by the APC leadership, as inconsequential and of no moment. Indeed, Galadima’s group was described in a cavalier manner as lacking political addresses. The old man who was said to have been involved in auto accident yesterday merely laughed. Nay, he mocked APC for its self denial.

The lie in this APC grandstanding and swashbuckling soon evaporated when the president, presidency and APC leadership moved frenetically and desperately to abort the total break up and factionalization of the