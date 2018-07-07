APC crisis: Govs, ministers plotting more surprises for Buhari – Galadima

“I could have been a happy man if the promises we made to the people of this country are fulfilled to the letter. There is none among these three promises he made that he has done well. The fight against corruption is a misnomer. If I were in government, I will not be fighting corruption instead I will prevent it from happening. What this government is doing about corruption is like a policeman standing by the corner waiting for motorists to commit offense to arrest them. Why should the police allow him to commit the offense in the first place?

“The good thing is that election is coming and if our promises to the masses we swore to uplift from poverty, to make life cheaper and better and to put food on their table are not achieved, I can say that he will lose 99 per cent of the votes he got during the last election. “If they think that we are nothing and that Nigerians don’t matter, we will show and teach them the lesson of their lives that the people of Nigeria matter. We can’t go behaving as if we are law unto ourselves and that Nigerians must vote for us by force. Let me remind them that one day is enough for a politician to plot anybody’s fall.”

On the legal status of R-APC, he said “You ought to know that there is freedom of association in the Nigerian constitution and we don’t need to register with the INEC to associate. We are still under the APC fold unless they have sacked us. I won’t worry disclosing those that are part of the coalition but I can tell you that we have the cutting edge.”