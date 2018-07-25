– The Sun News
IYC

IYC warns against subversion of democracy

— 25th July 2018

Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

 The Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) has cautioned against any attempt to subvert democratic governance in Nigeria.

The IYC called on the political leadership and other key players in the nation’s political space to give the requisite attention to the sustenance of democracy and avoid acts that could truncate it in the country.

The IYC noted that it believed that democracy under the Mohammadu Buhari-led All Progressives Congress (APC) is nose-diving and that the president  seems not to care.

The IYC said this in a statement signed by its President Peretubo Oweilami and Secretary- General , MrAlfred Kemepado.

The statement said the siege on the Abuja homes of the leadership of the Senate further confirmed that the nation’s democracy was truly under threat.

It added that for democracy to thrive, the principle of separation of powers enshrined in the constitution, must not be subjected to violation.

The IYC insisted that the emerging political situation in the country was a further justification of the growing call for the restructuring of the country.

According to it, the brazen violation of court orders which had become rampant in the current administration, the lingering security issues among others would be effectively addressed in a restructured Nigeria.

IYC stressed that it was important for politicians to play by the rule and place the interest of Nigeria and its stability above individual and selfish political interest.

The group urged Nigerians to stand by democracy and resist any attempt by any group of persons or political interests to endanger the ideals of democracy in the country.

“The exploitation of State security apparatus to harass and intimidate perceived political opponents is not a healthy development.

“It is a display of political desperation which should not have a place in our democracy. The recent developments at the National Assembly and the harassment of perceived political opponents are without doubt threats to democratic governance in the country.

“The National Assembly is an autonomous organ and shouldn’t be subjected to such a degrading harassment.”

1 Comment

  2. Ezekiel Okeke 25th July 2018 at 4:54 pm
    Reply

    Only an ignorant fool thinks Democracy exist in this natives territory under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria. Only ignorant fools who do not know what Democracy is, thinks Democracy exist in this natives territory under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria. There’s no Democracy in this natives territory under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria controlled by British bandits and fraudulent criminal America with their fraudulent criminal UN of 20th century world international order using fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates and the enemy’s brainwashed terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc. Democracy exist only under the natives Disintegrated Republics which must be defended with the Sword in this final conquest of the Liberation Revolutionary Warfare of the natives which ends in Sokoto- the sit of the satan of this natives territory. Freedom of this territory natives of this generation from the bondage of the fraudulent political name Nigeria is a must with the Sword in this final conquest of the Liberation Revolutionary Warfare of the natives which ends in Sokoto- the sit of the satan of this natives territory. Freedom of northern natives from fulani bondage via fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates is a must with the Sword in this final conquest of the Liberation Revolutionary Warfare of the natives which ends in Sokoto- the sit of the satan of this natives territory. Any this territory native who do not join the Revolution with the Sword now under the natives Disintegrated Republics, must go down in the hands of the enemy or with the enemy in this final conquest of the Liberation Revolutionary Warfare of the natives which ends in Sokoto- the sit of the satan of this natives territory. Nothing on earth will keep the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria in this natives territory of Disintegrated Republics. Nothing on earth will keep fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates in this natives territory of Disintegrated Republics. Nothing on earth will keep the enemy’s brainwashed terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc. in this natives territory of Disintegrated Republics. God given Victory is the natives. Only the Sword decides. God Is With Us!!!

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

