IYC warns against subversion of democracy— 25th July 2018
Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa
The Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) has cautioned against any attempt to subvert democratic governance in Nigeria.
The IYC called on the political leadership and other key players in the nation’s political space to give the requisite attention to the sustenance of democracy and avoid acts that could truncate it in the country.
The IYC noted that it believed that democracy under the Mohammadu Buhari-led All Progressives Congress (APC) is nose-diving and that the president seems not to care.
The IYC said this in a statement signed by its President Peretubo Oweilami and Secretary- General , MrAlfred Kemepado.
The statement said the siege on the Abuja homes of the leadership of the Senate further confirmed that the nation’s democracy was truly under threat.
It added that for democracy to thrive, the principle of separation of powers enshrined in the constitution, must not be subjected to violation.
The IYC insisted that the emerging political situation in the country was a further justification of the growing call for the restructuring of the country.
According to it, the brazen violation of court orders which had become rampant in the current administration, the lingering security issues among others would be effectively addressed in a restructured Nigeria.
IYC stressed that it was important for politicians to play by the rule and place the interest of Nigeria and its stability above individual and selfish political interest.
READ ALSO: Disquiet in Bayelsa over deployment of 2 CPs
The group urged Nigerians to stand by democracy and resist any attempt by any group of persons or political interests to endanger the ideals of democracy in the country.
“The exploitation of State security apparatus to harass and intimidate perceived political opponents is not a healthy development.
“It is a display of political desperation which should not have a place in our democracy. The recent developments at the National Assembly and the harassment of perceived political opponents are without doubt threats to democratic governance in the country.
“The National Assembly is an autonomous organ and shouldn’t be subjected to such a degrading harassment.”
