Disquiet in Bayelsa over deployment of 2 CPs

Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

There is tension and uneasy calm in Bayelsa State and the Bayelsa State Police Command over the announcement of the deployment of two Commissioners of Police to the state.

The confusion on the deployment of the two twom police bosses was linked to the power play between the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead the 2019 general elections in the state.

According to investigations, the Bayelsa State Police Command received a signal which indicated that Commissioner of Police, Don Awunah, has been replaced by one Joseph Mokan.

However, while the Command was expecting Awunah to resume, another signal came that Mokan has been replaced by Ahmed Bello.

Incidentally findings indicated that the both Mokan and Bello had served as Deputy Commissioners of Police in Bayelsa Command before they were promoted and posted outside the state.

Sources said the initial deployment of Mokan, who is said not to be in the good books of the PDP over the role he played in the build up to the 2015/2016 governorship election, was celebrated by the APC members in the state as he was seen not to be sympathetic to their party.

This had prompted the PDP to move and counter his deployment and replacement by Bello who was, until he left Bayelsa State, in charge of the Bayelsa State Government security outfit, Operation DOO AKPOR.

Investigations revealed that PDP and the APC were locked in a fierce battle over the deployment of a new Commissioner of Police to the state.

At the Bayelsa State Command headquarters, officers and men were seen going about their normal duties as sources there said there was no clear signal of who would be resuming as the COMPOL.

Meanwhile Governor Seriake Dickson has paid a condolence visit to the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris, over the death of former IGP, Ibrahim Commaise.

Governor Dickson was quoted during the visit as describing the late Commasie was one of the finest in the history of policing in Nigeria.

While praying God for the repose of his soul, Governor Dickson, who himself was a police officer, also prayed God to give the police and his family the fortitude to bear the loss, which, he said, is clearly irredeemable.

The statement by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Francis Ottah Agbo, quoted the governor as having made the remarks when he paid a condolence visit on Idris at Force Headquarters, Abuja.

IGP Idris thanked Governor Dickson for the visit and commended him for being a good ambassador of the Nigeria Police.