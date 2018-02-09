The Sun News
Latest
9th February 2018 - Tributes to Hugh Masekela at Othello’s
9th February 2018 - Why I featured KSA, Yinka Davies in my animation film, SADE –Luwoye
9th February 2018 - Ike Ogbonna’s unusual sense of humour
9th February 2018 - Fake nominations: Eviction scares Big Brother housemates
9th February 2018 - How I’ll share love with the less privileged on Val’s Day –DJ Bellcheque
9th February 2018 - I’ve been hurt, swindled many times –Veronique Adaa
9th February 2018 - I never knew I could dance like Michael Jackson –Darlington  Okeke
9th February 2018 - How I landed distribution deal with Okay Music –Vumomsé
9th February 2018 - Should Arsenal fans clap or cry?
9th February 2018 - FG pledges commitment to enhancing Ease of Doing Business
Home / TSWeekend / I’ve been hurt, swindled many times –Veronique Adaa

I’ve been hurt, swindled many times –Veronique Adaa

— 9th February 2018

Tony Ogaga

Singer, entrepreneur and mother of one, Veronique Adaa, is readily making waves on the music scene. Thanks to her latest singles, Itoro and Fimisile.

Adaa, an indigene of Port Harcourt, Rivers State, who is married to a French, here opens up on her musical odyssey.

What inspired your latest single, Fimisile?

Fimisile is a Yoruba word, which simply means ‘leave me alone’. Going by the feedback I have been getting, Fimisile is a nice song and I believe it has the potential to impact society in a great way. It is a song I did with Qbeat. It encourages people to mind their business by staying out of people’s lives.

Really? Did you have any experience like that?

Yes, I have lots of experiences along that line. When I returned to Nigeria a while ago, my dream was to assist the needy and less privileged. And I tried as mush as I could to help in my own little way, but I found out that I was trying to please everybody but ended up displeasing myself. A lot of things went wrong and I was hurt and swindled a couple of times, and this really hurt my feelings, because this passion is for something great. I wasn’t just doing it for fun. I believe in myself and I believe I am going somewhere even if it is not clear yet but we all have to start from somewhere. Fimisile was not on my mind at first. I was working on other songs and the inspiration just came and Qbeat and I worked on it and it came out great. It has been on air for over a month now and the response has been mind-blowing and very positive. People just love the song and are very appreciative of it.

You are from Port Harcourt, why are you signing in Yoruba?

Music is universal and I believe one should be able to sing in any language if you have the opportunity. Music breaks all barriers.

You have released a couple of singles, when is the full album dropping? 

You know, music is an expensive business and being an independent artiste is quite difficult and challenging. However, I wouldn’t mind putting out more singles but for now, I would like to get used to the industry and the system before talking about an album.

Tell us about growing up?

I wouldn’t say I was born with a silver spoon or born rich. I would rather say my parents were middle class. I am the eldest in my family. My father and mother were all doing great.

How did music start for you?

As a child, I loved music so much and I was always singing. Most times people advised me to be a musician. Even though, I had the passion, that wasn’t what I really wanted to be because I wasn’t ready at that time. You know, it takes a lot of courage, effort and energy to pursue a music career especially in a country like Nigeria. But then, the pressure was getting too much, so I asked my dad. I told him I loved music so much and would want to study it in school. He was the first person that discouraged me. And that was because then they felt all musicians were wayward and irresponsible, so when he told me not to, I said okay. I went to school and studied Economics and that was how I met my husband and we left Nigeria. I proceeded with my music in France after I learnt to speak French, and that was it. When I traveled to France, my eyes were opened and I began to see the world and music differently.

How did you meet your husband?

I met my husband in Port Harcourt. I was invited for a party and I met him there and that was how it happened.

Was it love at first sight and who made the first move?

(Laughter) Of course, he made the first move but I was not really interested initially. But when I look back today, I think my husband is lucky to have me and I am lucky to have him as well.

How long did you guys date?

We dated for a year and half. After he proposed to me, it took me months to respond. I refused initially because I wasn’t convinced and the reason I wasn’t sure was that he is not a Nigerian. He came all the way from France and I didn’t even know his family and we were only communicating on phone. You know, before you go into marriage, you should know your partner and the kind of person you are getting involved with.

How did he pop the question?

He talked about it at first and I said no, and that was because I had my own vision, I had my career and I was working then. I had ideas of moving forward in life. I believed that I should be able to stand for myself and achieve my dreams, and as you very well know, nobody is going to do that for you. I am very career minded so I wanted to marry someone who would appreciate my talent and help me build the woman I want to be, and when I saw he had all the qualities including having a good heart, I had to let go.

How do you get inspiration to write songs?

It’s sometimes when I am traveling on the plane or when I am watching a movie or maybe, something happened in the environment I find myself.

Who influenced your sound? Who do you look up to musically?

Wow! Michael Jackson, Celine Dion, Whitney Houston and a lot of others. And of course, the legend himself, Fela Anikulapo-Kuti. These were the people that made me fall in love with music.

Mother, artiste, wife and entrepreneur, how do you juggle all this?

It is just by the grace of God, and also know that when you believe in something, you will always take time out to achieve that dream. It is all about multi-tasking and time management, and also having a loving and understanding partner.

Beyond music, what is your next move?

I have a passion for fashion and I am trying to develop it. By the grace of God I am working on my clothesline, which will be christened ‘Veronique Adaa’. I am also thinking of having my own perfume line but it is a gradual process.

Facebook Comments
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

BREAKTHROUGH: Man over 40?? Shrink your Prostate Enlargement in 13 Days! Learn How!

BREAKING: New diabetes treatment 'cures' Ijebu man in 6 weeks

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

FG pledges commitment to enhancing Ease of Doing Business

— 9th February 2018

Omodele Adigun; Chinyere Anyanwu The Federal Government Thursday restated its commitment to sustaining Nigeria’s  rising profile in Ease of Doing Business index just as it has signed Executive Orders to give preference to Nigerian professionals in job placement and award of contracts. According to Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, who disclosed this yesterday in Agbara, Ogun State,…

  • Reps probe BoI over sale of N40bn equity

    — 9th February 2018

    …As NNPC injects 100m litres of fuel Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja; Adewale Sanyolu House of Representatives, yesterday, resolved to probe the Bank of Industry(BoI) over the sale of equity worth N40billion in Dangote properties and WAMPCO Plc. The House also resolved to set up an ad-hoc committee to undertake the assignment. The ad-hoc committee would  also be…

  • Ericsson unveils 5G platform for operators

    — 9th February 2018

    As part of its effort to evolve distributed cloud offering to optimise applications across multiple sites and improving latency, security, and resilience of 5G-enabled use cases, Ericsson yesterday announced the launch of 5G platform for operators The project is to further expand radio portfolio, and support smooth evolution from 4G to 5G Ericsson finalised its…

  • Boko Haram insurgency, politics of 2019

    — 9th February 2018

    Ismail Omipidan Last Monday’s town hall meeting, which saw stakeholders from the military, government and other security agencies converge on Maiduguri, the Borno State capital to take a look at the fight against Boko Haram insurgency is a clear indication that, as the country prepares for another round of elections next year, the issue is…

  • FG’s renaming of FUNAI after Ekwueme

    — 9th February 2018

    Charles Otu In September 2012, a freelance commentator, Marcus Hobley, in an article in The Guardian of London, while trying to sift through the sometimes troubled relationship between public opinion and its various effects on how policy is made or viewed, noted that views on the use and role of public opinion in forming policy…

(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
window._taboola = window._taboola || []; _taboola.push({ mode: 'thumbnails-rr', container: 'taboola-right-rail-article-thumbnails', placement: 'Right Rail Article Thumbnails', target_type: 'mix' });

Archive

February 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share