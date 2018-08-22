Isuikwuato/Umunneochi 2019: Amiable Amobi in the spotlight

“We forget that we get to actively choose who we let into our lives and that we have the power to kick people out just as we have the power to invite people”

The news of the mission was received with 3Rs to achieve a 4th R. The 4Rs in this context means that is started out as a Rumour, later it was considered to be a Regular political affair and it gradually burgeoned into a massive Reality to achieve the 4th R which is the Rescue mission of Isuikwuato/Umunneochi in Abia North of Abia State.

Maybe because the news was too good to be true that young dexterous political mobiliser cum entrepreneur per excellence in person of Chief Amobi Godwin Ogah will be contesting to represent the good people of Isuikwuato/Umunneochi at the House of Representatives in the coming 2019 elections.

Prior to his formal declaration the young entrepreneur and politician had received numerous endorsements from various socio-political groups as the right man to take over the advocacy affairs of Isuikwuato/Umunneochi Federal constituency at the green chambers.

In what can be described as the icing on the cake was when the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Isuikwuato local government area of Abia state unanimously endorsed his candidacy.

It finally came a ‘Reality’ to the admiration of all when Chief Amobi formally presented himself to embark on a Salvation Journey to the Federal House of Representatives to rescue the good people of Isuikwuato/Umunneochi. This was at the grand declaration rally held on August 6.

READ ALSO: No increase in corps members’ allowance yet – Minister

The ever-pragmatic Chief Amobi was able to attract distinguished party stakeholders to grace the rally which was a very rare feat. The massive rally had the attendance of former governor of the state, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, APC National Vice Chairman South East Emmanuel Omachkwu, APC State Working Committee members, APC Abia North Zonal Chairman Chief Chris Ajah and other party leaders including friends and supporters.

To the admiration as well as disappointment of many political observers Chief Amobi’s grand rally sent a strong statement that he is fully in ground. This was as result of the unprecedented mammoth crowd that besieged the rally ground.

Chief Amobi can be described in many ways as a determined young man, highly intellectual, amiable and distinctively pragmatic in his approach. He is 21st century politician whose ideals are people centric, a bridge builder and has constantly been building bridges between the people of Isuikwuato/Umunneochi. This has earned him uncommon love and adoption from both Isuikwuato and Umunneochi at the grassroots know especially amongst the youths.

In his words at the mega rally, Amobi said that “The time for rapper, salt, and rice politics is over, this is the time for infrastructural development for our people” these were indeed strong and factual words as it has been a norm of the representatives of both people to invest in poverty in order to leave them at the mercy of stomach infrastructure . Infrastructural development beckons in Isuikwuato and Umunneochi and Amobi stands in pole capable position to achieve that.

Isuikwuato and Umunneochi in focus

Geographically tucked in the Abia North Senatorial zone of Abia State Isuikwuato/Umunneochi Federal Constituency with a population of over 250,000 inhabitants. The Federal constituency boasts of an array of rich underutilized / untapped natural resources ranging from iron ore, kaolin, granite, quorite and laterite.

The people are engaged in majorly agricultural activities for living with interest in crops such as cocoyam, cassava, yam, black beans while they also engage in processing of cash crops such as palm nuts and cashew nuts. Other activities include mining and pottery activities.

Commercially Oil lines flow through Isuikwuato and there have been cases of burst pipe which have had severe effects on the local economy and environment. The major cash crops are palm Isuikwuato is also home to Abia State University Uturu.

Politically, Isuikwuato/Umunneochi constituency currently led by the PDP at the green chambers of the National Assembly, Hon. Nkeiruka Onyejeocha whom feelers strongly insinuate will be seeking a rabble rousing fourth term bid after her twelve ineffectual years in the House of Representatives which has brought nothing but untold hardship to her people.

What are the Realities?

An average first time visitor to Isuikwuato/Umunneochi constituency would be tempted to ask a simple yet mind blowing question “Do these people really have elected representatives”? Let’s not even digress into questioning the state Government because it is an agreed mental norm in “Nigeria Today” that Abia State has no Government.

The current terrible economic and infrastructural state of the constituency leaves a first time visitor non-plussed. One could easily come to conclusion even without investigation that the good people of both Local Governments have had no representation in the last 12 years because the absence of Government is very glaring.

The terrible infrastructural state of the constituency welcomes you with uncountable ravaged erosion sites located at different parts of both local Governments which has unfortunately become obstreperous.

Over the past few weeks there has numerous orchestrated attacks and news articles on the person of Chief Amobi since his official declared his intention to contest for the position aimed to smirch his swelling character. Unfortunate to them they have only ended up increasing his political effulgence.

Chief Amobi in the Spotlight

Many political enthusiasts have been asking who exactly is Chief Amobi whose name has suddenly become a nightmare to the enemies of Isuikwuato/Umunneochi.

Chief Amobi is a young man whose humility despite is wealth and affluence knows no bounds. The pragmatic intellectually sound young man whose political renaissance has become a household brand in not just Isuikwuato/Umunneochi but Abia State.

The successful young entrepreneur is an employee of labour. Amongst other companies he is the Chairman Pauli-Mama group which has over 3000 direct and indirect workers. The company has interests in Oil and Gas, Manufacturing, Trading and Food and Fashion.

His rocket speed political career and massive influence in the APC makes us realize that his ambition to rescue the people is a divine assignment which no man born of a woman can stop. He has gained massive acceptance from the people of both Local Governments.

READ ALSO: Cross River NMA threatens to withdraw services

Amobi’s emergence can be described as a game changer in the Political scene for many reasons. Using Abia State as an example I once highlighted at a forum that one of the major problems Abia state is enmeshed in today is that virtually all its elected and appointed leaders including the Governor himself prior to their appointment never had viable source of income before holding public offices. So they see public office as a source of income rather a place to serve the people.

Chief Amobi jauntily possesses three main characteristics that makes him the perfect aspirant to take over the mantle of leadership: Young age, Established employer of Labour and Leadership skills and an unrivaled modest character. Amobi is a leader who sees himself as every other person. His commitment to the development of the party at all the ward levels has been very commendable and I can say confidently that he has paid his dues. He was highly instrumental to the success of the recent State APC rally mega rally held this year.

He demonstrates a peripatetic attitude in search of progress for the sake of the welfare of people. Chief Amobi also possesses a highly distinguished human relation approach with the ability to keep in touch with people and relate with everyone around him on the same level regardless of age, sex, religious, tribal or economic differences despite is wealth and pedigree as if they are the same.

He comes with a burning desire to serve and change the face of Isuikwuato/Umunneochi. He is a man of high rectitude who would rather “teach you how to fish rather than give you finish” this is based his empowerment ideology. It is on record that Chief Amobi Godwin in his private capacity has been able to empower and establish many people in various aspects of business and skills. Little wonder his name has become a recurring decimal in the political space of Isuikwuato/Umunneochi.

This is not the usual skirmish it is based on facts.

In my capacity based on position I must confess that this is the Ist time I would be writing in support of a political candidate in Abia State. The reason is simple I have studied Amobi as young person that I am and I must confess possesses all and more qualities of what it takes to represent Isuikwuato/Umunneochi at the Federal House.

On May 31st this year President Buahri to the admiration of all signed the “Not Too Young To Run” bill into law. The bill which was passed by the National Assembly last year to alter Sections 65, 106, 131, 177 of the constitution. It was to reduce the age qualification for president from 40 to 30; governor from 35 to 30; senator from 35 to 30; House of Representatives membership from 30 to 25 and State House of Assembly membership from 30 to 25.

This singular act makes a further case why no other person other than a Youth like Chief Amobi Godwin should represent Isuikwuato/Umunneochi Federal Constituency.

Personally, I am also self-opinionated that being a Youth is not just the singular criteria to make a good leader I believe that as a Youth other criteria must also be possessed. In addition to being a Youthful employer of labour. Chief Amobi also other prominent qualities.

With Ameobi at the Federal House Isuikwuto/Umunneochi will be far better off than it is now.

Ameobi brings in a Fresh Youthful drive to lead and give the people qualitative representation. He possesses a high level of mental and physical energy. A popular proverb reads, ‘uneasy lies the head that wears the crown. The position of a representative requires hard work, brainstorming, staying up for lengthy, sometimes, late meetings, and sitting through long journeys; this can only be achieved by an energized mind and body which Chief Amobi possesses.

Over the years the globe keeps changing in various sectors and this calls for Innovative Ideas with fresh minds to produce fresh ideas in order to key into these changes. It is said that his administration has not produced positive results over the years. A Leader like Amobi will create avenues to promote innovation.

Moreso, it is no doubt that technology has advanced in this current 21st century dispensation and social media has become an integral part of Governance around the world. Since it has been discovered to be an easier, faster, and more personal way to reach its citizens, especially the youths, most government have wholly embraced the use of the new media platform. Social media is a way of narrowing the distance between leaders and those being led, therefore. Chief Amobi has been able to leverage on the opportunity provided by the platform.

Amobi’s eventual election into the House of Representatives come 2019 will elevate the status of the good people of Isuikwuto/Umunneochi into the league in the area of political participation in which about 1.6 percent of parliamentarians are youths .

Chief Amobi at the House of Representatives will provide a broad spectrum for civic engagement which is broader than political engagement because it will include service to the constituency through involvement in health, education, infrastructure, employment, sponsoring of people-oriented bills and Agriculture.

Breaking the status quo will be a major win of the emergence of Chief Amobi. This is because the continued stay of Hon. Nkeriuka Onyejeocha at the Federal House of Represnatitives for 12 good years has amounted pure dictatorship.

A young Amobi with fresh ideas and new leadership skills will overcome her authoritarian practice and influence. With support of the party stakeholders who would listen to the voice of reason and the people of both Local Governments every democratic means by the ballot box will be used to depose the autocratic leadership of Hon. Nkeriuka Onyejeocha.

Unemployment is a looming trend in Isuikwuto/Umunneochi with able bodied youths without jobs or skills. The good people of both local Governments will enjoy its huge population when the youths are engaged in agriculture with their representatives using their influence to provide the enabling environment and funding skill and vocational training for these youths.

By doing this the issue of insecurity would be at its barest minimum because major of the youths who would have been involved in these crimes would have been engaged in meaningful jobs.

The 12 year score card of Hon. Nkeriuka Onyejeocha can liken to a WAEC result of F9 parallel. They have done absolutely nothing to show for. Over the 12 years we’ve read various specious so called achievements of Hon. Nkeriuka Onyejeocha.

The emergence of Chief Godwin Amobi as an aspirant has sent a message of shock and disarray in their camp little wonder she has engaged in shameless hob nobbling of APC stalwarts order to cause disarray in the party as a leeway to seek re-election.

The representatives of Federal Constituency usually claim to be close to the leadership of the government and the ruling party in the state yet their closeness has not been rewarding to the people except for their own private interest. They have neither sponsored, constructed nor attracted any viable constituency project. Neither has any bill been sponsored by present representatives. In fact, there is a lot of antagonism in their PDP party as many are aggrieved at impositions and the insensitivity of the party leadership.

An elected member of the house of representatives has no other business at the Federal level other than calling the attention of the Government to his/her constituency, a duty which Hon. Hon. Nkeriuka Onyejeocha has woefully in performing.

It is very unfortunate that the only federal road in Isuikwuato is the Akara-ABSU road which was last given attention about 30 years ago. Currently are over there are more than 10 major gully erosion spots on the road amongst many other new ones that are opening up. The few road projects were attracted by good spirited private individuals

My heart bleeds when I see Representatives of other constituencies collaborate with their fellow elected colleagues at the Senate and House of Assemblies and even the State to provide basic amenities for their people.

Unfortunately since his declaration there has been unscrupulous gang up against his person to bring down his soaring popularity and influence.

It is time they realize that the candidature of Chief Godwin Amobi Ogah is based on popular demand backed by a divine mandate.

My passionate appeal goes to our ever conscious party delegates and supporters in the spirit of principles of equity to rally round and ensure that Chief Amobi Ogah is given the opportunity to represent the good people of Isuikwuto/Umuneochi come 2019 as he seeks to break the status quo.

Kenneth Udeh The Special Assistant (Media) to Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, writes from Abuja.