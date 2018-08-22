– The Sun News
Cross River NMA threatens to withdraw services
NMA

Cross River NMA threatens to withdraw services

— 22nd August 2018
Judex Okoro, Calabar

Cross River chapter of Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has threatened to withdraw services in public hospitals in the state over the incessant kidnapping of its members.

In the last 18 months, about five medical doctors and five family members have been kidnapped at various locations within the metropolis and ransom paid.
The association, in a communique jointly signed by the state Chairman, Dr. Agam Ayuk, and the Secretary, Dr. Ezoke Epoke, after an emergency meeting of the association, yesterday in Calabar, said the decision to shut down
medical services became necessary due to the increasing cases of kidnapping of its members in the state.
The association condemned the kidnap of wife of a medical doctor on August 15 and her released on August 16, 2018.
“The recent kidnap of the spouse of a medical doctor is the second incident of doctors targeted kidnap in Cross River in the past one month.
“The release of affected victims has been conditional, including payment of ransom in most instances. This has caused great psychological, emotional and financial distress to the affected families.
“NMA in Cross River wishes to reiterate that we shall withdraw all medical services without any notice, anytime a doctor or dependent is kidnapped.
“Medical doctors cannot continue to save lives while their very lives and those of their dependents remain under constant threat by criminals,” NMA said in the communique.
The association maintained that, henceforth, it would demand refunds from the state government for any conditional release anytime a doctor or dependents is kidnapped.
The NMA implored the Cross River government to double efforts in stemming the new surge of kidnapping, adding that the association is committed to partnering the state government in providing quality healthcare services to the populace.
