The Sun News
Latest
14th January 2018 - Iranian oil tanker explodes, official says no hope of survivors
14th January 2018 - Adeosun appointed into UN Pension Fund investments committee
14th January 2018 - Stop the bloodletting now, IBB warns
14th January 2018 - Farm labourer in police net for armed robbery, attempted murder
14th January 2018 - “We don’t believe in bloodshed” – Miyetti Allah Taraba
14th January 2018 - Reintroduce price controls to stablise economy, says Osolo of Isolo
14th January 2018 - How killed militant leader threatened me – Minister
14th January 2018 - Farmers seek support for UN’s Zero Hunger Programme in Nigeria
14th January 2018 - Inyama is verbatim sports Administrator of 2017
14th January 2018 - Analysis: unmasking the 7 governors who want Buhari to run in 2019
Home / World News / Iranian oil tanker explodes, official says no hope of survivors

Iranian oil tanker explodes, official says no hope of survivors

— 14th January 2018

An Iranian oil tanker burst into flames from end to end and sank on Sunday, eight days after a collision with a cargo ship off China, state media said.
A Tehran official said even before news of the sinking that there was no hope of saving some 30 missing crewmen. But Chinese officials played down fears of a major environmental disaster.
The Sanchi, carrying 136 000 tonnes of light crude oil from Iran, had been in flames since colliding with the CF Crystal, a Hong Kong-registered bulk freighter, on January 6.
At around midday on Sunday the ship “suddenly ignited”, with the entire vessel burning fiercely and a pall of smoke around 800-1 000 metres high, China’s transport ministry said, releasing dramatic pictures showing the entire vessel obscured by thick black smoke.
The ship later sank, the official news agency Xinhua cited the State Oceanic Administration as saying.
“There is no hope of finding survivors among the members of the crew,” Mohammad Rastad, spokesperson for the Iranian rescue team dispatched to Shanghai, told Iran’s state broadcaster in Tehran before the tanker went down.
Rastad said information from members of the Crystal crew suggested all the personnel on the Sanchi were killed in the first hour of the accident “due to the explosion and the release of gas”.
“Despite our efforts, it has not been possible to extinguish the fire and recover the bodies due to repeated explosions and gas leaks,” he said.
The Sanchi, which was headed to South Korea to deliver its cargo, had a crew of 32 – 30 Iranians and two Bangladeshis. Only three bodies have so far been recovered.
Chinese rescuers Saturday also recovered the tanker’s “black box”, the transport ministry said without specifying exactly what had been retrieved.
A reporter with China’s state television CCTV aboard a plane from the State Oceanic Administration reported seeing wreckage from the Sanchi and oil on fire, and spilt fuel covering a 10 square kilometre area.
“The oil spill situation is very serious,” CCTV quoted the reporter as saying on social media.
But the television earlier also cited Zhang Yong, a senior engineer with the State Oceanic Administration, as playing down fears of a spill.
“Because this is light crude oil spill, relatively speaking it has a much smaller impact than other oil spills, because this kind of oil is especially volatile – most of it has entered the atmosphere, so it’s had less impact on the ocean…,” Zhang was quoted as saying.
“This area should be considered the open sea, very far from places where people live, so the human impact should be minimal.”
Rescue efforts had been particularly difficult because at 89 degrees Celsius, the vessel’s compartments were too hot for workers to withstand for long, CCTV quoted He Wang, an expert from Chinese oil company Huade Petrochemical, as saying

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

About author

Philip Nwosu

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Adeosun appointed into UN Pension Fund investments committee

— 14th January 2018

NAN The United Nations has appointed Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun, into the Investments Committee of the United Nations Joint Staff Pension Fund (UNJSPF). In a statement signed by the Adeosun’s  Special Adviser, Media and Communication, Mr. Oluyinka Akintunde, on Sunday in Abuja, the minister would serve a one-year term effective January 1, 2018. According to the…

  • Stop the bloodletting now, IBB warns

    — 14th January 2018

    John Adams, Minna Former military President, General Ibrahim Babangida, has called for an end to the violence and bloodshed that has roiled the country in recent weeks, saying that too many innocent souls have been lost through too many avoidable crises. “We have witnessed so much bloodshed through communal clashes and conflicts that [we] need urgent…

  • Farm labourer in police net for armed robbery, attempted murder

    — 14th January 2018

    Laide Raheem, Abeokuta Police in Ogun State have arrested a rice farm labourer identified as Jacob Monday, for alleged armed robbery and attempted murder. The suspect, according to the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Abimbola Oyeyemi, was arrested on January 2, 2018, following a complaint that on December 19, 2017, he had attacked and robbed…

  • “We don’t believe in bloodshed” – Miyetti Allah Taraba

    — 14th January 2018

    Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo The Taraba state chapter of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association yesterday distanced itself from the threats of a bloodbath in states where anti-open grazing law have been implemented. The disavowal was made by its national vice chairman Mr. Husaini Yusuf Bosso. Speaking to journalists in Jalingo yesterday, the state chairman of the…

  • Reintroduce price controls to stablise economy, says Osolo of Isolo

    — 14th January 2018

    NAN The traditional ruler of Isolo in Lagos State, Oba Kabiru Agbabiaka, has called on both federal and state governments to reintroduce price controls in the country, particularly on food items. The traditional ruler, who spoke to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Lagos, wondered why there had not been stabilisation in…

(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
window._taboola = window._taboola || []; _taboola.push({ mode: 'thumbnails-rr', container: 'taboola-right-rail-article-thumbnails', placement: 'Right Rail Article Thumbnails', target_type: 'mix' });

Archive

January 2018
S M T W T F S
« Dec    
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share