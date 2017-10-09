IPOB declares sit-at-home in Anambra, November 18

The Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) has declared sit-at-home in Anambra State on November 18, 2017 in protest and boycott of the governorship election in the state.

The group said that election boycott was the only legitimate tool left in the hands of the oppressed people to register its displeasure with the alleged ongoing genocide in its land.

A statement by the Media and Publicity Secretary of IPOB Emma Powerful said that Biafrans in Anambra must not only stay at home on that day, but must also make sure those around them do not vote on November 18, because if they vote, Nigeria will never again take Biafra agitation serious.

The speech states: “We want to bring to the notice of IPOB members in Biafraland particularly those in Anambra State that November 18 gubernatorial election is the day of destiny for all lovers of freedom. Every genuine Biafran desiring of freedom for Biafra from this Islamic bondage of Hausa Fulani caliphate called Nigeria, must not only stay at home on that day, but must also make sure those around them do not vote. November 18, 2017 is a date with history”.

“If we Biafrans succeed in demonstrating before international observers that we are serious about our freedom by locking down Anambra State on that day, the world will be in no doubt that Biafra is unstoppable. Our destiny is firmly in our hands. We must teach corrupt Igbo politicians that money cannot buy IPOB because we are special breed untainted by the corrupt tendencies of Nigerian politics. Locking down Anambra State will pave the way for IPOB to announce a date for substantive referendum later next year with or without the approval of Nigeria”

“Events in Catalonia and Kurdistan havde pointed the way forward for we Biafrans because it was clearly demonstrated by both nations that we can call for and conduct our referendum with or without the cooperation of Nigeria. Election boycott is the only legitimate tool left in the hands of we oppressed people to register our displeasure with the ongoing genocide in our land, arbitrary arrests, torture and reign of saboteurs in government houses across Biafraland. If we vote, Nigeria will never again take Biafra agitation serious”.