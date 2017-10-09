The Sun News
Latest
9th October 2017 - IPOB declares sit-at-home in Anambra, November 18
9th October 2017 - World Cup: NFF meets Super Eagles technical crew
9th October 2017 - Saraki decries rise in suicide rate, substance abuse
9th October 2017 - Work to enhance confidence in legal system, Ambode tells judges, lawyers
9th October 2017 - Seadogs join fight against Monkey Pox in Bayelsa
9th October 2017 - Law firm drags Dimeji Bankole to court over N6m legal fee
9th October 2017 - State House clinic, a mess – Mrs. Buhari
9th October 2017 - Monkey Pox: Seadogs launch awareness campaign in Bayelsa
9th October 2017 - Local government employees union to target state legislators opposed to autonomy
9th October 2017 - Lagos requires 1m housing units yearly to fix shelter deficits – Ambode
Home / National / IPOB declares sit-at-home in Anambra, November 18

IPOB declares sit-at-home in Anambra, November 18

— 9th October 2017

 

The Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) has declared sit-at-home in Anambra State on November 18, 2017 in protest and boycott of the governorship election in the state.

The group said that election boycott was the only legitimate tool left in the hands of the oppressed people to register its displeasure with the alleged ongoing genocide in its land.

A statement by the Media and Publicity Secretary of IPOB Emma Powerful said that Biafrans in Anambra must not only stay at home on that day, but must also make sure those around them do not vote on November 18, because if they vote, Nigeria will never again take Biafra agitation serious.

The speech states: “We want to bring to the notice of IPOB members in Biafraland particularly those in Anambra State that November 18 gubernatorial election is the day of destiny for all lovers of freedom. Every genuine Biafran desiring of freedom for Biafra from this Islamic bondage of Hausa Fulani caliphate called Nigeria, must not only stay at home on that day, but must also make sure those around them do not vote. November 18, 2017 is a date with history”.

“If we Biafrans succeed in demonstrating before international observers that we are serious about our freedom by locking down Anambra State on that day, the world will be in no doubt that Biafra is unstoppable. Our destiny is firmly in our hands. We must teach corrupt Igbo politicians that money cannot buy IPOB because we are special breed untainted by the corrupt tendencies of Nigerian politics. Locking down Anambra State will pave the way for IPOB to announce a date for substantive referendum later next year with or without the approval of Nigeria”

“Events in Catalonia and Kurdistan havde pointed the way forward for we Biafrans because it was clearly demonstrated by both nations that we can call for and conduct our referendum with or without the cooperation of Nigeria. Election boycott is the only legitimate tool left in the hands of we oppressed people to register our displeasure with the ongoing genocide in our land, arbitrary arrests, torture and reign of saboteurs in government houses across Biafraland. If we vote, Nigeria will never again take Biafra agitation serious”.

Post Views: 3
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, financing, mentorship, join Millionaires Academy. 457 businesses started!

26 Years Old Stubborn Pile GONE! Thanks to this "Strange" Herb

Join EXPORT and AGRIBUSINESS Club today. Click Here!

About author

Ikenna Emewu

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

IPOB declares sit-at-home in Anambra, November 18

— 9th October 2017

  The Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) has declared sit-at-home in Anambra State on November 18, 2017 in protest and boycott of the governorship election in the state. The group said that election boycott was the only legitimate tool left in the hands of the oppressed people to register its displeasure with the alleged ongoing…

  • World Cup: NFF meets Super Eagles technical crew

    — 9th October 2017

      From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja The Nigeria Football Federal (NFF) will on Thursday next week hold a pre-tournament meeting with the Super Eagles technical crew to articulate plans and programs for the team’s participation in the Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup. Nigeria last weekend made history as the first African team to pick the ticket…

  • Saraki decries rise in suicide rate, substance abuse

    — 9th October 2017

      From Kemi Yesufu Senate President Bukola Saraki has called for the main-streaming of mental health services as part of the country’s push for Universal Health Coverage for its citizens. Universal health coverage is defined as ensuring that all people have access to needed promotive, preventive, curative and rehabilitative health services, that are of sufficient…

  • Work to enhance confidence in legal system, Ambode tells judges, lawyers

    — 9th October 2017

    …Declares 2017/2018 Golden Jubilee New Legal Year open …We’ll no longer tolerate frivolous adjournments, Ag. CJ vows Lagos State Governor Akinwunmi Ambode, on Monday, urged judges and lawyers to embrace transparency and accountability in the administration of justice in the State with a view to enhancing confidence in the legal system. Governor Ambode, who spoke…

  • Seadogs join fight against Monkey Pox in Bayelsa

    — 9th October 2017

      From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa The National Association of Seadogs [Pyrates Confraternity] has launched enlightenment campaign to stop the spread of the Monkey Pox virus in Bayelsa State. As at Monday, the number of the infected persons had dropped from 13 to 10 with three people treated and discharged from the hospital while health officials…

Archive

October 2017
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share