Insecurity: FG donates relief materials to Zamfara victims

NAN

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has donated eight trucks of relief materials to about 29,000 victims displaced by bandits in seven villages and towns in Anka Emirate, Zamfara.

The NEMA Coordinator, Sokoto Operations Office, Malam Sulaiman Muhammad, made this known to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Gusau on Monday.

Sulaiman said the items comprised assorted grains, clothing materials, cosmetics and toiletries among others.

According to him, the Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo and the NEMA Director-General are expected to inaugurate the distribution of the items to IDPs in Talata-Mafara Local Government Area of Zamfara on Tuesday.

The coordinator said the gesture was aimed at supporting the victims and ameliorating their suffering.

He urged the IDPs to remain calm, assuring them that the Federal Government was working hard to end the insecurity in the state.

Sulaiman thanked the state government and traditional rulers in the state for their commitments in supporting the IDPs.

In a related development, two children have died in Anka IDP camp as a result of cholera outbreak.

The Emir of Anka and Chairman Zamfara Council of Chiefs, Alhaji Attahiru Ahmad, made this known on Sunday during the presentation of relief materials donated by Anka Emirate Foundation (AEF) to IDPs in Anka.

He, however, said the outbreak had been contained due to the intervention of AEF and other stakeholders, especially the “Doctors without Borders”.

The Emir also called on the Federal Government to provide permanent security base in Anka in enhancing sustainable peace and stability in the state.

NAN reports that the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons, last week, said it registered 38,000 IDPs in Maradun and Zurmi Local Government Areas of Zamfara.

