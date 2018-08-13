2019: Atiku’ll make Nigeria work again, says ALDI

Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka

A former Vice President and Presidential aspirant in the 2019 general election on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has been described as one with the magic wand to make Nigeria work again.

The Atiku Leadership Development Initiative (ALDI) which stated this, at the weekend, in Awka, Anambra State, lamented what it called ‘destruction’ of the country by the incumbent All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government

Speaking at the inauguration of Anambra State chapter of ALDI, in Awka, Director-General of the group, Hon. Domnic Okey Nwuzor, said the present government had succeeded in dividing Nigeria along ethnic and religious lines just as it has messed up her economy.

He, however, said that Nigerians have hope in Atiku who he said has a global contacts, experience and success in private and public lives which he could utilise to return Nigeria to its past glory and push her to greater heights of development.

Further describing Atiku as a detriblised Nigerian, Nwuzor said that the former vice president was generally accepted in the country because of his relationship with every part of the country having married from the three major geographical areas of the country namely: the North, the East and the South West, saying “Besides, Atiku knows Nigeria inside-out having spent decades in Nigerian politics.”

The ALDI boss, therefore, urged the people to ensure they have their PVCs so as to vote to bring the real change the country needed, saying, “We have to speak with our PVCs and say no to killings and hunger.”

Welcoming the national officers to the event, the state’s Coordinator, Hon. Ozoh Okonkwo, said the group was rooting for Atiku because it believes he holds the key to the resolution of the many problems bedeviling the country.

Corroborating Nwuzor on PVCs, Okonkwo assured that ALDI has a structure through which to deliver Atiku.

In a lecture, Mr. Gauis Nnite, said that Atiku was a rear breed that could bring the ‘lion and lamb together’, adding that was a one-time herdsman that used stick and not AK 47 to rear his cattle.

Nnite further insisted that, “Nigeria has never lacked leadership materials but that Nigerians have never bothered to choose the best to lead them because of tribalism within which is rooted corruption and insecurity.

“Now that Atiku wants to run, Nigerians should support him as a preacher of peace and national integration, the greatest apostle of Nigeria’s restructuring from the North, reconcilable, receptive, responsible, responsive, resilient, resurgent and resolute.

“Atiku has walked down many roads to set Nigeria free from self-inflicted bondage, looked up many times to catch the vision of Nigeria’s redemption from the skies, has ears to hear when people cry and regards death of a poor man as one death too many.”