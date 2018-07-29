He said: “The motion for the stopping of ceding of Bakassi, the motion for the proper resettlement of Bakassi people, motion for the review of the ICJ judgment was moved by me and at the end when everything had failed, I moved a motion for a referendum for the people of Bakassi to decide where they want to belong and if they say they want to belong to Cameroon so be it or if they say they want to be in Nigeria so be it.

“All those motions passed through, but none was implemented by the Federal Government and now we are saying it is the Bakassi Development Commission.” He said the bill for the commission came out of a research and is going through the first reading, adding that what is happening in Bakassi today is not as a result of the making of the people of Bakassi but as a result of the poor handling by the government and their team of lawyers at the International Court of Justice (ICJ). “I sincerely believe that the issue was not handled properly. People were more interested in how much they could make. Over $600 million was spent on pursing the Bakassi issue in the time of President Obasanjo, which we lost. “What annoys me most is that the country is very busy trying to rebuild the North-East. The devastation of the North-East has been the product of the so-called Boko Haram, who are Nigerians. And after Nigerians had destroyed Nigeria, the government is bent on rebuilding that area to the extent of setting up a North-East Development Commission. But the Bakassi that was ceded, not because of the making of the people of Bakassi, the government is not doing anything about it. “The people of Bakassi have been clamouring for proper resettlement in line with the Green Tree Agreement involving the UN and the Nigerian government, but no concerted effort has been seen in that direction except one or two committees which funding was not spelt out and appropriation of funds has also been questionable,” Ayi said. On his part, former Chairman of Bakassi Local Government Area, Hon Ani Essien, said: “I think it is high time the government focused on the real settlement of Bakassi people rather than playing politics with it.” Ani, who doubles as the Director-General, Cross River State Water Ways, further said: “I can tell you that we have not in any way witnessed any intervention from any foreign country or donor agencies as seen in North-East. It could be because since the signing of Green Tree Agreement, which the superpowers witnessed and must have believed that Nigeria government has the capacity to take up the responsibilities of resettling us. “It would be surprising for you to know that the Cameroonian government has developed all those former Nigerian villages, including Abana and Archibong Town, which are now in their territory. “If you have ever been there during the regime of Nigeria, before you go to Abana you have to pull up your pair of trousers to cross, but now there are quality access roads all over the place with modern jetties built around the beaches. “Right now I can tell you, because I go there often, that cars now drive in Archibong Town unlike before. That is how far Cameroon has gone and we are still here groping with resettlement matter after nearly 20 years. I think the Nigerian government should study the template Cameroon adopted in developing the peninsula.” Ani further said that besides resettling the people, there is urgent need for the Nigerian government to look into the challenge of environmental degradation and citizenship beyond the pockets of housing units, calling on the state government to do more for the Bakassi natives. During one of the official visits to the Bakassi IDP camp, the Director General, Cross River State Primary Health Care Development Agency (CRSPHCDA), Dr Betta Edu, wondered why the people should be subjected to this kind of human deprivations. Her words: “After they had taken their land, their oil, their source of livelihood (fishing), their identity, and their pride, there was a Green Tree Agreement and those who made the agreement and got the billions sleep in beautiful houses while these young men, women and children continue to die. Given that the least we can do is to show solidarity with the Bakassi people, we appeal to the Federal Government to cater for their needs and ensure that the people are properly resettled.” Expressing sympathy to the natives of Bakassi at a town hall meeting in Calabar, organized

in continuation of the series of engagements with leaders in the Niger Delta Region early in June 2017, Prof Osinbajo, then Acting President, said: “The ceding of Bakassi as a result of the judgment of the ICJ is a development that we all consider a loss. “But President Muhammadu Buhari strongly believes that while we ruminate over the legal issues we must not allow Nigerian citizens in Ikang and elsewhere to suffer. The Federal Government will certainly do more and engage more with the displaced in Bakassi. This is our duty and our commitment.” The Chief Press Secretary and Senior Special Assistant to Governor Ben Ayade, Mr Christian Ita, said: “The stipend was stopped before this present administration came into power. But even at that the administration has embarked on some social schemes to alleviate the plight of the Bakassi people. “The government is constructing a housing scheme, which is 90 per cent completed; there is also the Deep Sea Port at Bakassi. So, we have not forgotten them. Rather this government has been at the forefront of the survival of Bakassi natives.” Ita, however, denied that the state government had collected about N35 billion from the Federal Government for the development of Bakassi, adding that the N500 million the government received from the Federal Government was for the loss of oil blocks. He added that the Akwa Ibom State government is demanding for the refund of the money.