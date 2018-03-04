The Sun News
Latest
4th March 2018 - Who can rescue Bakassi from AEDC?
3rd March 2018 - Promotion of human rights, key to attainment of peace and security – FG
3rd March 2018 - Enugu Inferno: N2 billion worth of goods destroyed at timber market
3rd March 2018 - Dogara, Buratai, others talk tough on trafficking
3rd March 2018 - Wike berates Rivers APC leaders for not attracting projects
3rd March 2018 - Naval officer killed by Boko Haram buried in Bayelsa
3rd March 2018 - Man in police net for adorning kidnapped victim’s cloth, shoe
3rd March 2018 - 2019: Plateau re-affirms support to Buhari
3rd March 2018 - Dapchi Abduction: Buhari administration has failed to tackle insecurity, insurgency – House member
3rd March 2018 - FG launches Conditional Grant Scheme in Katsina
Home / Voices / Who can rescue Bakassi from AEDC?

Who can rescue Bakassi from AEDC?

— 4th March 2018

Bakassi is one of the areas in Mpape, Abuja. The area is shares the same name with Bakassi peninsula, formerly in Nigeria but ceded to Cameroon. 

Power supply to this settlement by the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company is to more of a supply of blackout than electricity. The service is almost non-existent. Meanwhile, residents of Bakassi have been paying for this service, which is not being rendered by AEDC.

Out of 24 hours in a day, the people of Bakassi get electricity for only four to five hours and in most cases, they don’t have it at all. Aside that, the AEDC does not supply them with electricity on daily basis, it is always one day of power supply and another one day off from the supply. Yet, the only one day that is meant for the people of Bakassi to enjoy power supply is still not given to them by AEDC. The AEDC supplies electricity for only four to five hours, two hours in the day and three hours in the night when people are already asleep.

It is unfortunate that when it comes to paying for the electricity, AEDC collects money for a full month but coming for the supply of electricity, the same AEDC does not supply according to what people have paid.

That is why it is absolutely important that AEDC must adopt a system of payment that is in tandem with its regime of power supply. This should be done to ensure fairness in their dealings with the people of Bakassi and beyond.

Awunah Pius Terwase, wrote from Mpape, Abuja.

08179289948. Email: [email protected]

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Promotion of human rights, key to attainment of peace and security – FG

— 3rd March 2018

Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja The Federal Government has said that the promotion of human rights is key to the attainment of international peace and security. The government also expressed its strong commitment to ensuring the full and efficient implementation of the provisions of the Universal Declaration for Human Rights. Minister of Foreign Affairs Geoffrey Onyeama made…

  • Enugu Inferno: N2 billion worth of goods destroyed at timber market

    — 3rd March 2018

    Raphael Ede, Enugu An inferno has razed down parts of popular Timber market, Kenyatta, Enugu state, destroying goods, shops and machines worth more than N2 billion. It was gathered that the fire started after the close of work, around 7pm on Friday and raged into the midnight despite the intervention of the State Fire Service….

  • Dogara, Buratai, others talk tough on trafficking

    — 3rd March 2018

    Okwe Obi, Abuja Speaker of the House of representatives, Hon Yakubu Dogara, on saturday, said the fight against trafficking would continue to surge until the practice is nipped in the bud. He also advised parents and guidance to desist from the habit of pushing their children and relatives into leaving the shores of Nigerians in…

  • Wike berates Rivers APC leaders for not attracting projects

    — 3rd March 2018

    Tony John, Port Harcourt Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has berated leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State, for failing to attract tangible projects to the state since 2015. Governor Wike said that the Rivers APC leaders, who are working with the failed APC Federal Government, should remain quiet because they could…

  • Naval officer killed by Boko Haram buried in Bayelsa

    — 3rd March 2018

    Femi Folaranmi,Yenagoa Emotions ran high, on Saturday, in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital, as the body of Lt. Waze Kamara Egba of the Nigeria Navy killed by Boko Haram, last Tuesday, was brought home for burial. The late Egba, a young naval officer, was killed alongside Lt. Col. A. E. Mamudu, one of the commanding…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share