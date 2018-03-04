Who can rescue Bakassi from AEDC?

Bakassi is one of the areas in Mpape, Abuja. The area is shares the same name with Bakassi peninsula, formerly in Nigeria but ceded to Cameroon.

Power supply to this settlement by the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company is to more of a supply of blackout than electricity. The service is almost non-existent. Meanwhile, residents of Bakassi have been paying for this service, which is not being rendered by AEDC.

Out of 24 hours in a day, the people of Bakassi get electricity for only four to five hours and in most cases, they don’t have it at all. Aside that, the AEDC does not supply them with electricity on daily basis, it is always one day of power supply and another one day off from the supply. Yet, the only one day that is meant for the people of Bakassi to enjoy power supply is still not given to them by AEDC. The AEDC supplies electricity for only four to five hours, two hours in the day and three hours in the night when people are already asleep.

It is unfortunate that when it comes to paying for the electricity, AEDC collects money for a full month but coming for the supply of electricity, the same AEDC does not supply according to what people have paid.

That is why it is absolutely important that AEDC must adopt a system of payment that is in tandem with its regime of power supply. This should be done to ensure fairness in their dealings with the people of Bakassi and beyond.

► Awunah Pius Terwase, wrote from Mpape, Abuja.

