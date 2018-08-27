APC raises the alarm over fake membership registration website

…Accuses main opposition of sponsorship

From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has described as scam a fake membership registration website, apcregistration.com, accusing the main opposition political parties of sponsoring it for its criminal plot to harvest APC members ahead of the 2019 general elections.

The statement signed by the acting National Publicity Secretary of the party, Yekini Nabena, noted that though it deliberately refused to call the name of the main opposition party, it has, however, alerted the relevant security agency to investigate the website and the sponsor.

“We alert our supporters, members and indeed the general public to a purported membership registration website of the All Progressives Congress (APC)– apcregistration.com.

“The website which is trending on social media is unauthorised and a scam.

“Our internal investigation has revealed that the fake website is sponsored by one of the main opposition political parties in its desperate and criminal plot to harvest APC members ahead of the 2019 General Elections.

“We have deliberately not named the political party and hereby call on relevant security agencies to urgently investigate the website and its sponsors,” the statement read.

Meanwhile, the ruling party however urged its teeming supporters and members to take advantage of the ongoing Continuous Nationwide Membership Registration exercise in all 36 States and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

“The exercise will include both fresh registrations and revalidation of existing membership for the purposes of issuance of the Party’s permanent membership cards,” the statement read.