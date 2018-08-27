– The Sun News
Latest
27th August 2018 - APC raises the alarm over fake membership registration website
27th August 2018 - 2019: Buhari best bet for S’ East’s 2023 presidency ambition – Ngige
27th August 2018 - 2019: Ogbia’ll only vote for credible candidates, says Group
27th August 2018 - Fayemi’s ex-aide joins National Assembly race in Ekiti
27th August 2018 - Don’t sell your votes, Razak urges electorate
27th August 2018 - Every 28-member group of Burundi cultural troupe disappear during Swiss trip
27th August 2018 - Music House: Ajimobi promises to assist Ayefele 
27th August 2018 - Sokoto APC primaries’ ll be rancour-free – Ex-Minister, Suleiman
27th August 2018 - Borno, WHO step up anti-malaria campaigns
27th August 2018 - Minna-Bida highway closed to traffic over collapsed bridge
Home / National / APC raises the alarm over fake membership registration website
APC

APC raises the alarm over fake membership registration website

— 27th August 2018

…Accuses main opposition of sponsorship

From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has described as scam a fake membership registration website, apcregistration.com, accusing the main opposition political parties of sponsoring it for its criminal plot to harvest APC members ahead of the 2019 general elections.

The statement signed by the acting National Publicity Secretary of the party, Yekini Nabena, noted that though it deliberately refused to call the name of the main opposition party, it has, however, alerted the relevant security agency to investigate the website and the sponsor.

“We alert our supporters, members and indeed the general public to a purported membership registration website of the All Progressives Congress (APC)– apcregistration.com.

READ ALSO: 2019: Buhari best bet for S’ East’s 2023 presidency ambition – Ngige

“The website which is trending on social media is unauthorised and a scam.

“Our internal investigation has revealed that the fake website is sponsored by one of the main opposition political parties in its desperate and criminal plot to harvest APC members ahead of the 2019 General Elections.

“We have deliberately not named the political party and hereby call on relevant security agencies to urgently investigate the website and its sponsors,” the statement read.

Meanwhile, the ruling party however urged its teeming supporters and members to take advantage of the ongoing Continuous Nationwide Membership Registration exercise in all 36 States and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

“The exercise will include both fresh registrations and revalidation of existing membership for the purposes of issuance of the Party’s permanent membership cards,” the statement read.

 

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

APC

APC raises the alarm over fake membership registration website

— 27th August 2018

…Accuses main opposition of sponsorship From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja The All Progressives Congress (APC) has described as scam a fake membership registration website, apcregistration.com, accusing the main opposition political parties of sponsoring it for its criminal plot to harvest APC members ahead of the 2019 general elections. The statement signed by the acting National Publicity…

  • BUHARI

    2019: Buhari best bet for S’ East’s 2023 presidency ambition – Ngige

    — 27th August 2018

    Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka The Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige, on Sunday, insisted that supporting reelection of President Muhammadu Buhari remained the best bet for the South-East to produce the Nigerian President in 2023. Ngige said President Buhari and the All Progressives Congress (APC) would have the moral grounds and basis of equity…

  • POLITICIANS

    2019: Ogbia’ll only vote for credible candidates, says Group

    — 27th August 2018

    Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa  A group, the Ogbia Restoration Crusaders (ORC), has called on the people of Ogbia Kingdom to look out for credible aspirants in the forthcoming 2019 general elections, insisting that the electorate would only vote for those that can deliver election on their promises. The election for the three state’s House of Assembly…

  • ARAOYE

    Fayemi’s ex-aide joins National Assembly race in Ekiti

    — 27th August 2018

    A former special adviser to the former minister of Mines and Steel Development, Kayode Fayemi, Makinde Araoye, has declared his intention to contest the Ekiti South Federal Constituency 1 seat in the House of Representatives on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC). In the letter of intention addressed to the leadership of the party,…

  • RAZAK

    Don’t sell your votes, Razak urges electorate

    — 27th August 2018

    In order to ensure emergence of credible leaders, who can deliver democracy dividends, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State, Lanre Razak, has urged Nigerian voters to shun material and financial inducement from politicians desperate for power in the 2019 general election. Razak, who made the call in Epe at the…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share