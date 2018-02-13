The Sun News
Latest
13th February 2018 - INEC approves 10 additional voter registration centres in Enugu
13th February 2018 - 2 dead in Bayelsa cult clash
13th February 2018 - How we beat 360 Boko Haram fighters who ambushed Potiskum prison – Comptroller
13th February 2018 - Bauchi auto crash kills 28 secondary school students, teachers
13th February 2018 - UPDATE: How herdsmen sacked Ondo Council Secretariat, staff
13th February 2018 - No Lass Fever outbreak in Osun, state urges calm
13th February 2018 - I won’t enact Anti-Open Grazing law in Nasarawa – Gov. Al-Makura
13th February 2018 - Excess charges: Enugu Assembly urges FG, CBN to put commercial banks in check
13th February 2018 - Police allegedly kill one in C’ River over dead cow
13th February 2018 - Kwankwaso plans to control me from outside – Ganduje
Home / Cover / National / INEC approves 10 additional voter registration centres in Enugu

INEC approves 10 additional voter registration centres in Enugu

— 13th February 2018

NAN

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has approved 10 additional registration centres in Enugu State for the ongoing nationwide Continuous Voter Registration (CVR).

The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in the state, Mr Emeka Ononammadu, disclosed this in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu on Tuesday.

Ononammadu said that the new centres were in addition to eight others earlier created and functioning across the state.

He explained that the 18 registration centres excluded the existing centres in INEC offices in each of the 17 local government areas in the state, fully deployed for the exercise.

The REC said that the new centres were created to remove any form of encumbrances in the registration process, adding that it was the wish of the electoral body for every eligible person to be registered.

He named the location of the newly-approved centres as Emene, Eha-Amufu, Iva Valley, Nenwe, Obinofia Ndiuno, Amadim, Awlor, Onoli, Awgu and Oji River.

The initial eight centres are in Udi, Nsukka, Udenu, Igboeze North, Adani, Nkanu East, Igboeze South and Enugu East.

“The essence is to make the work considerably easy. I think on that we are doing well.

“However, the challenge is that every community, including those very close to the registration centres, will want our officers to come to them.

“There are people who live very far away. These are the areas we go to make things a little easier for residents of such areas,” he said.

Ononammadu said that the commission’s staff mobilised for the exercise were performing well, “considering the vast areas they cover as well as other issues outside their control’’.

He added that the electoral body was being tactful in conducting the exercise to avoid some of the pitfalls noticed in previous exercises.

“We want to do things we can monitor very well. In the past there were complaints that people were taking the machines to the houses of politicians.

“We do not want that to happen and nobody has sent complaints that our people have gone where they are not supposed to be to register people and that gladdens my heart.

“Normally, the registrations are done in public places where citizens have access to so that you do not end up doing them in places where only one particular party’s supporters will go and register,” he said.

The REC said that it was the desire of INEC to achieve a credible voter register.

He, however, said that the exercise had not been without challenges, but noted that such hiccups were not enough to warrant complaints.

“Most times when you go to those far areas where you are unable to go without a generator, your backup battery may not last to cover a large number of people.

“We have schedules for our movement which are usually announced to people of those areas.

“People should register because they want to vote and not because they want to use our identity card for private business,” he said.

Ononammadu said that Nigerians had yearned for a credible voter register and that the electoral body was ready to provide that to guarantee credible polls.

“Nigerians should commend INEC for taking this bold step and not screaming blue murder due to a very little hiccup without looking at the intention of the commission.

“This is what the citizens are yearning for and we are giving it to them. It is a national call-to-duty and we must get it right,” he said.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

BREAKTHROUGH: Man over 40?? Shrink your Prostate Enlargement in 13 Days! Learn How!

BREAKING: New diabetes treatment 'cures' Ijebu man in 6 weeks

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

About author

Tokunbo David

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

INEC approves 10 additional voter registration centres in Enugu

— 13th February 2018

NAN The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has approved 10 additional registration centres in Enugu State for the ongoing nationwide Continuous Voter Registration (CVR). The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in the state, Mr Emeka Ononammadu, disclosed this in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu on Tuesday. Ononammadu said that the new…

  • 2 dead in Bayelsa cult clash

    — 13th February 2018

    Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa A clash between two deadly cult groups in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital, has claimed the lives of two people. The state’s Police Command had identified cultism as one of the crimes that has attracted young Bayelsans and has expressed worry over the rate people are recruited into cultism. According to investigations,…

  • How we beat 360 Boko Haram fighters who ambushed Potiskum prison – Comptroller

    — 13th February 2018

    Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin-Kebbi The Kebbi State Comptroller of Prison CP Sani Adamu Potiskum is thanking for Providence and the courage of his men for foiling an attack by the 360 Boko Haram fighters who stormed Potiskum prison with bombs and rockets. Stating this on Tuesday at a decoration ceremony for 196 newly promoted officers in the state,…

  • Bauchi auto crash kills 28 secondary school students, teachers

    — 13th February 2018

    Paul Orude, Bauchi No fewer than 28 people including 25 students, three teachers of Government Comprehensive Day Secondary School (GCDSS), Misau, Bauchi State, and a driver, have been crushed to death by a trailer on Tuesday, February 13, 2018. Daily Sun reports that the students and their teachers were travelling to Gidan Dan Hausa in Kano…

  • UPDATE: How herdsmen sacked Ondo Council Secretariat, staff

    — 13th February 2018

    Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure Facts have emerged as to how suspected Fulani herdsmen, on Tuesday, invaded the secretariat of Akure South Local Government Area of Ondo State and threatened to kill workers there. It was gathered that the herdsmen, numbering over 30, reportedly stormed the council secretariat in the afternoon and vandalised some valuables belonging to…

Archive

February 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share