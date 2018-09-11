– The Sun News
Latest
11th September 2018 - N1.6b fraud:  Failure to implicate Jonathan’s aide, Dudafa led to my prosecution – Co-accused
11th September 2018 - Malaria: FG, donor agencies, others to distribute $18m mosquito nets in Katsina
11th September 2018 - 2019: Alake tasks Nigerian politicians on selfless service, tolerance
11th September 2018 - Indirect primary: Ondo govt faults former deputy gov’s statement
11th September 2018 - Why I want second term –Ambode
11th September 2018 - Osita Okechukwu vows to retire Ekweremadu from Senate
11th September 2018 - Osun guber: Oluwo lauds Oyetola’s free medical initiative
11th September 2018 - Flood alert: Bayelsa govt. moves to protect citizens
11th September 2018 - Gully erosion kills 15, threatens households in Anambra community
11th September 2018 - 2019: Sokoto PDP adopts Tambuwal’s ex-Commissioner as guber candidate
Home / Politics / Indirect primary: Ondo govt faults former deputy gov’s statement
Olanusi

Indirect primary: Ondo govt faults former deputy gov’s statement

— 11th September 2018
Ondo State Government has described the statement  credited to a former deputy governor of the state, Alhaji Ali Olanusi, as a mix of mischief and double-speak.
A statement issued by the Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Yemi Olowolabi, the state government said the former deputy governor’s statement  was  intricately woven to misinform, mislead and manipulate sacred  facts to achieve clearly perverted political goals.”
Olanusi, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), was reportedly quoted to have  allegedly condemned the adoption of indirect primary  by the state chapter of  the APC to select the party’s candidates for next year’s elections.
 “For the records, Alhaji Ali Olanusi was not only  present, but, he also actively participated at the Ondo State APC Executive Committee meeting on Wednesday, September 5, 2018, where stakeholders unanimously adopted indirect primary to select the party’s  candidates for the 2019 general elections.
“It is inconceivable for the highly respected politician to turn around and condemn the collective decision of  Ondo State APC stakeholders including himself. For the avoidance of doubt,  Alhaji Olanusi’s seminal and illustrative contributions at APC State  Executive Committee substantially helped in arriving at the final decision to dump the idea of direct primary”, the statement said.
Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

1 Comment

  1. Ebuka Amaechi 11th September 2018 at 9:53 am
    Reply

    The politicians,especially the highly corrupt Govs & State treasury looters who have adopted INDIRECT PRIMARY OPTIONS in conduct of their State Primary elections against the APC NEC approved conduct of DIRECT OPTIONS. Are the highly Corrupt Conservative Politcians, enemies of Democracy.Those who are affraid, aware that they could nt win free & transperent elections in their States without deployn the stolen State funds to buy the poverty sticken deligates & their conspirators in acts of States treasury looting.While the Govs & politicians who have adopted the DIRECT OPTIONS in conduct of their State Primary elections,in line wt the APC NEC Instructios,Are real patriots,transperent & Progre-ssives politicians whose actions beeds to be commended by all true lovers of Denocracy in Nigeria !

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

  • MALARIA

    Malaria: FG, donor agencies, others to distribute $18m mosquito nets in Katsina

    — 11th September 2018

    Agaju Madugba, Katsina Two donor agencies, the Society for Family Health (SFH) and Catholic Relief Services, have budgeted $18 million for the procurement and distribution of 4.7 million Long Lasting Insecticidal Nets (LLINs) across the 34 local government areas of Katsina State. The programme, being implemented in collaboration with the National Malaria Elimination Programme of…

  • ALAKE

    2019: Alake tasks Nigerian politicians on selfless service, tolerance

    — 11th September 2018

    Laide Raheem,  Abeokuta As the county prepares for the 2019 general elections, the Alake and Paramount Ruler of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Aremu Gbadebo, has tasked the nation’s politicians on the need to think less of themselves and think more of ways to impact good governance on the electorate. He also called for tolerance among the…

  • Olanusi

    Indirect primary: Ondo govt faults former deputy gov’s statement

    — 11th September 2018

    Ondo State Government has described the statement  credited to a former deputy governor of the state, Alhaji Ali Olanusi, as a mix of mischief and double-speak. A statement issued by the Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Yemi Olowolabi, the state government said the former deputy governor’s statement  was  intricately woven to misinform, mislead and manipulate…

  • SECOND TERM

    Why I want second term –Ambode

    — 11th September 2018

    Picks nomination form in Abuja declares in Lagos Moshood Adebayo Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode has picked the Expression of Interest and Nomination form; to run for a second term. Ambode, who collected the form at the All Progressives Congress (APC) headquarters in Abuja, yesterday morning, made a formal declaration later in the day, at…

Archive

September 2018
S M T W T F S
« Aug    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share