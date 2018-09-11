Osita Okechukwu vows to retire Ekweremadu from Senate— 11th September 2018
Romanus Ugwu, Abuja
Director General of the Voice of Nigeria (VON), Osita Okechukwu, has said that his main aim for picking the All Progressives Congress (APC) Nomination Form will be to retire the Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, from the upper chamber of the National Assembly.
Fielding questions from newsmen after picking the APC Expression of Interest and Nomination Form, in Abuja, the VON DG argued that having reached diminishing returns his people have charged him to lead the squad to retire Ekweremadu.
According to him, “The bigger the market, the more the noise as they say in my place. The noise we are hearing is the reinforcement we are approaching the battle with.
READ ALSO: Flood alert: Bayelsa govt. moves to protect citizens
“That APC is now in a steed that our people have decided that I should lead the squad to retire senator Ekweremadu from the senate not from politics.
“He has spent over a decade and the best he did was to buy motorcycles. He left Aninri rise farms.
“He is getting into what one may feel diminishing returns. He has been involved in infighting. He is one man who feels he wants to stay there forever.
“In compliance with the position of our party the APC and the demands of the people of Enugu West senatorial District that I should represent them at the senate, I decided to pick the Expression of Interest and Nomination Form to become the candidate of the APC.
“My cardinal objective is that an indigene of Enugu, I can tell you that we are just answering Coal City by name.
“Most of those born after the civil war have never seen coal. In the last eight years, I have been fighting to revamp the Enugu coal.
“Efforts have been made to use coal as source of electricity generation and generate employment.
“I said that going to the senate will enhance all the efforts I have made in the past to do that currently in legal tangle.
“Those that have represented us in the past 16 years never mentioned revamping that coal. Since coal makes an average of 38 per cent supply of energy, 80 per cent supply of electricity in India, 65 per cent in South Africa and over 60 in China, we cannot allow such huge resource to waste.
READ ALSO: IGR: NGF to introduce dashboard to boost revenue
“I intend to use my experience, network across the length and breadth of the country to make demands that will get my people to have the Eastern corridor railway just like the western corridor railways.
“Luckily, in my discussion with Mr. president, he agreed that it was a good effort and he will do all he can to start the Eastern corridor railways.
“If I am in the senate, I should be in the best position to liaise with Mr. president to get some of the legal tangles inhibiting our economy,” he assured.
About author
Related Articles
-
-
Imo stakeholders urge Araraume, others to quit APC5th September 2018
-
Group ask court to stop Saraki, Ekweremadu’s impeachment3rd September 2018
-
The politics of Saraki’s defection3rd September 2018
Latest
Osita Okechukwu vows to retire Ekweremadu from Senate— 11th September 2018
Romanus Ugwu, Abuja Director General of the Voice of Nigeria (VON), Osita Okechukwu, has said that his main aim for picking the All Progressives Congress (APC) Nomination Form will be to retire the Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, from the upper chamber of the National Assembly. Fielding questions from newsmen after picking the APC Expression…
-
Osun guber: Oluwo lauds Oyetola’s free medical initiative— 11th September 2018
Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbi has commended the free medical mission of the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Osun State, Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola. Oyetola’s free medical initiative is being undertaken in partnership with the Development Support International, a organisation with rich experience in medical outreach projects. Yesterday, over 2,000 residents got free…
-
Flood alert: Bayelsa govt. moves to protect citizens— 11th September 2018
Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa The Bayelsa State Government has established some dedicated call lines to enable residents in the state report cases of high-water level in their areas due to the impending flood expected to hit the state soon. The Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NHSA) had listed nine states, including Bayelsa State, on the axis of…
-
Gully erosion kills 15, threatens households in Anambra community— 11th September 2018
Samuel Bello, Abuja The Federal Government has said 15 people of Umuozu community in Otolo a suburbs of Anambra State, lost their lives to gully erosion in the area. Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Abubakar Bwari, who was drawn to the gas emission from exposed coal seam in the community, dispatched a team of…
-
2019: Sokoto PDP adopts Tambuwal’s ex-Commissioner as guber candidate— 11th September 2018
Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in Sokoto State, has adopted the candidature of Hon. Munir Dan Iya, as the gubernatorial candidate for the state in the forthcoming general elections. Dan Iya was the state’s former Commissioner for Local Government and Community Development and close associate of Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal. The consensus…
-
Entertainment
My grass to grace story – Tim Godfrey, gospel musician— 9th September 2018
Ayo Alonge With his regular display of uncommon stunts and effulgent acrobatics, Tim Godfrey remains a gospel singer everyone looks out for on stage. His performances are electrifying to say the least. Born and raised in Kaduna, the Abia State indigene hides nothing in this encounter, as he opens up on virtually all issues involving…
South-West Report
Osun guber: FG plotting to subvert polls – Adeleke— 10th September 2018
Clement Adeyi, Osogbo The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Senator Ademola Adeleke, has accused the Federal Government and the All Progressives Congress (APC) of plotting to manipulate the poll in favour of its candidate, Gboyega Oyetola, in order to impose him on the state. This was contained in a press statement signed…
-
Abuja Metro
Mother from hell: Kills, buries 7-month-old daughter— 5th September 2018
The police suspect that the mother might have killed the innocent child to get back at (the child’s) father who broke her heart after promising to marry her and ended up with another woman. Molly Kilete, Abuja Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) played host to an unusual incident last week, when 24-year-old woman was…
Oriental News
Red card for Osu caste in Enugu— 5th September 2018
Many Igbo communities have continued to eliminate the Osu caste system. Irete in Owerri West in a grand ceremony recently abolished the obnoxious system Magnus Eze, Enugu There was complete display of emotion at St. Paul’s Pro-Cathedral open arena, 4 Corners Ozalla, in Nkanu West Local Government Area of Enugu, as the people of the…
-
Features
My grass to grace story – Tim Godfrey, gospel musician— 9th September 2018
Ayo Alonge With his regular display of uncommon stunts and effulgent acrobatics, Tim Godfrey remains a gospel singer everyone looks out for on stage. His performances are electrifying to say the least. Born and raised in Kaduna, the Abia State indigene hides nothing in this encounter, as he opens up on virtually all issues involving…
Literary Review
Chidi Kwubiri exploits in Accra— 7th September 2018
Gallery 1957 is based in Accra and is dedicated to contemporary art, with a curatorial focus on West Africa. The gallery presents a programme of exhibitions, installations and performances Olamide Babatunde SMO Contemporary Art, Nigeria, in collaboration with Gallery 1957, Ghana, recently exhibited Nigerian-based-German artist, Chidi Kwubiri’s solo exhibition entitled motionEmotion in Ghana. READ ALSO: Identity…
-
Lifeline
JDPC holds peace summit in Lagos— 6th September 2018
Jet Stanley Madu Recently, the Justice Development and Peace Commission (JDPC), an outstation of St. Matthew Catholic Church, Amukoko, Lagos, organised a one-day peace summit. The parish priest, Reverend Father Emmanuel S. Likoko, SPS, said the event was intended to get people of the community and its environs to better appreciate themselves. He said the…
Education Review
Readers Platform Congress urges government to encourage reading culture in Nigeria— 8th September 2018
GLORIA IKEGBULE ‘Knowledge is Power’ is a popular mantra among educators. Reading, it is believed plays a key role in the acquisition of knowledge and the dismissal of ignorance for progressive impact. It is against this background that the Readers Platform, conceived in October 2016, held her inaugural Readers Congress in Lagos. The visioner, Ojedele…
-
TSWeekend
How Elizabeth Adoga became The Face of Prestige Nigeria— 31st August 2018
Pretty Elizabeth Adoga has emerged winner of this year’s edition of The Face of Prestige Nigeria held at Rockview Hotel, Apapa, Lagos on Saturday, August 25. Adoga clinched the coveted crown after a keen contest having trounced 10 other contestants. Speaking on her victory, she said: “I am excited I won. I knew I was…
Opinion
Who is afraid of direct primaries?— 11th September 2018
You would think that Oshiomhole will be commended for his forthright decision on direct primaries. No. There are two major groups tackling Oshiomhole. Abba Adakole Our clever-by-half politicians have been all over the place of late. They have been defecting, re-defecting and un-defecting from one party to another. While some of them have tried to…
Columnists
-
Adeosun: A soft landing— 11th September 2018
Let me suggest a soft landing for her and the government. This is based on two extenuating factors. One, she was born, raised and educated abroad. Ray Ekpu I had written an article some weeks ago on the Kemi Adeosun matter, titled “Ungolden silence.” I had said in that piece that it was wrong for…
-
Uncertain political landscape— 11th September 2018
Long before INEC fires the starter’s gun, political candidates and their parties have started campaigning vigorously for public support. Levi Obijiofor Everywhere you go, everyone you speak with, there is growing uncertainty about the 2019 general election. The uneasiness is aggravated by fear of unprecedented violence. An unusually high level of interest shown by candidates…
-
Who’s afraid of restructuring?— 10th September 2018
No Nigerian who truly wants this country to be great and prosperous should be afraid of restructuring. It is about a country serving the interests of the majority Eric Osagie Restructuring has become a word to love or loathe, depending on which part of the divide you stand in the ongoing heated debate about our…
-
Wrong time to die— 10th September 2018
That word ‘wrong’ reminded me of similar ‘wrongs’… A few days back, my daughter overheard me lamenting that my mother-in-law died at a wrong time. Casmir Igbokwe First Bank sent me a miraculous credit alert penultimate Wednesday. It was N200,000. The value of the money may not be much. But in today’s Nigeria, every kobo…
-
“Bad stomach” – Irritable bowel syndrome— 9th September 2018
Periods of stress & emotional conflict can cause depression and anxiety, which ultimately exacerbate episodes of irritable bowel syndrome. Dr Ojum Ekeoma Ogwo I received 4 calls from 4 different women, when I discussed Peptic Ulcer Disease (PUD). Four of them used the same words “bad stomach”, to describe 4 very different symptoms, they were experiencing. Viz;-…
-
Time for a decency act— 9th September 2018
The Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, and the Speaker of the House of Representatives must push for the enactment of the Decency Act in Nigeria. Ada Obaje On August 28, 2018, Mr. Ayodeji David Abejide, the Managing Director of GTBank Liberia, apparently in a fit of temper flung his calculator right in the face of…
-
Are you a giver or taker?— 9th September 2018
Make sure you’re a giver, and not a matcher – someone who remembers every little thing they gave and expects the equal amount in return… Njideka Nwapa-Ibuaka Dear Readers, some people live life being just on the take – looking at what they can get out of every situation. They’re also not interested in doing…
-
7 mistakes newly married couples should avoid— 9th September 2018
There are several common mistakes married couples make which ensure that their marriage gets off to a bad start. The good news is that these pitfalls can easily be avoided. Kate Halim The day you get married is the happiest day of your life. It’s the day you have spent the last few years dreaming…
-
Couples clinic: Are you a giver or taker?— 9th September 2018
NJIDEKA NWAPA-IBUAKA DEAR READERS, Some people live life being just on the take – looking at what they can get out of every situation. They’re also not interested in doing something unless they get something in return. In some way none of us will do anything unless we get something out of it but true…
-
I THOUGHT he prized genuineness above lipstick and high-heels— 9th September 2018
I thought Sotonye was done and dusted and he prized genuineness and thoughtfulness above lipstick and high-heels. Efe Anaughe What! Teju, here? My heart raced, pumping sporadically as I felt a shot of adrenaline go straight to my brain. Oh yes you got that right, I was having a panic attack. It was just two…
Enquiries
EDITOR
Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email: [email protected]
Leave a reply