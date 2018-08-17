Improper e-waste disposal: Nigeria’s deadly time bomb

“The challenge that e-waste poses to the environment and Nigeria can no longer be ignored: e-waste is an economic opportunity that can be exploited to generate wealth.”

Kayode Ojewale

Nigeria’s Minister of State for Environment, Alhaji Ibrahim Jibril, sometime ago enlightened the public on the consequential effects of improper and informal handling of e-waste on health and environment.

The minister said, “The challenge that e-waste poses to the environment and Nigeria as a nation can no longer be ignored: at the same time, e-waste is an economic opportunity that can be exploited to generate wealth”.

Alhaji Jibril pointed out that e-waste is a real challenge and environmental hazard. He further said that there is a concerted effort by major players in electronics all over the world to tackle these challenges. Some electronics manufacturing companies have come together to take the initiative, knowing they have the responsibility of recycling these products which they initiated in the first place.

E-wastes are electronic wastes. They include used or discarded electrical or electronic devices like mobile phones, computers, TVs that have reached end of their useful life.

It is a fact that we cannot do away with e-wastes because of technological advancement in the world of electronic gadgets. After short years of usage, some electronics become obsolete, and turn to e-wastes which are either reused or refurbished, while others are recycled. The volume or quantity of e-wastes increases as technology advances with new inventions and innovations of gadgets. Some devices do not reach their end-of-life span before they are replaced with new ones.

Old or near end-of-life gadgets are sold as second-hand or as scrap to be dismantled and burnt in order to obtain valuable precious metals(gold, silver, copper) for sale. This barehand dismantling and open burning of e-waste is regarded as informal e-waste handling. Another informal e-waste management practice is by dipping dismantled electronic pieces into acid to wash off the valables. Some toxic substances are released to the environment in the process.

