Going back to our village in Delta State and return back to Lagos

With no home in Lagos, the next option was our village in Delta State. We arrived at a near farmstead without light and spent seven months there and were all out of school at this point in our lives. It was not easy in the village; we boldly came back to Lagos without any accommodation in mind. Our first port of call was a Church at Ajegunle since there was no accommodation. My brother and I were driven away after sometime. I still remember how my brother and I relocated and slept at Wilmer Bus-stop for the first six months while our biological parents slept on beds and in homes. My interpretation was that my father was in a situation where he could not help himself anymore. In all these, school was a thing of the past coupled with the fact that we lost all our books to flood years ago. At the bus-stop where we slept, my brother took to dancing, while I took to singing. My brother’s friend from the dancing group allowed us to keep our clothes in their apartment while we all slept in a nursery school in the neighbourhood. During mild disagreements, our friends rained abuses like ‘you people are born throw way, ‘If anything happen to una, no case.’ I was taken aback and was stretched in ravaging anger. I refused to swallow such hard bitter pills at just 15 years old then.

I will not fail to tell you that God sent a Good Samaritan who fed us at least twice a day.

Life as a scavenger

While still leaving on the streets with my brother, my friend introduced me to scavenging of metals, irons, slippers, nylon and plastics for recycling. We scavenged from Ajegunle to Okokomaiko, Orile, Obalende and Lekki, though not in one day, but all these were done on foot. Now, scavenging started for me as a hobby while my brother was a bus conductor. We were able to pull our resources together and rented a room apartment. I insisted we must get our own room following the insult we received from our friends. All of us began to live together as suffering siblings. I went to the village and brought my little sister who couldn’t come back with us then. Most tenants died in that building except our room. We became afraid and scattered again as siblings. A friend of mine introduced me to a huge dumpsite at Ojota in 1999. The dumpsite was where the real business was for scavengers, it is either you start from there or close the day at the dumpsite.