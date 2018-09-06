– The Sun News
Latest
6th September 2018 - Imo APC adopts indirect primaries for all elective positions
6th September 2018 - NURTW member in court for assaulting man with rod, nail plank
6th September 2018 - Osun 2018: Adeleke, Ogunbiyi sign peace pact
6th September 2018 - 2019 : Ebonyi APC to pick candidates through consensus
6th September 2018 - Naomi Campbell Takes Wizkid As Her Date To GQ Awards
6th September 2018 - Ebonyi gets new police boss 
6th September 2018 - Osun Assembly congratulates Salinsile, Adedeji on new appointments
6th September 2018 - Birth registration: Fraud control at entry point
6th September 2018 - Igbo  Women Day holds Saturday in Lagos
6th September 2018 - 2019: Youth group endorses Atiku
Home / Elections / Imo APC adopts indirect primaries for all elective positions
IMO APC - NWOSU - INDIRECT PRIMARIES - APC

Imo APC adopts indirect primaries for all elective positions

— 6th September 2018

Chief of Staff to the Imo state governor, Uche Nwosu, has applauded the decision of members of SEC, maintaining that the process will deepen democracy.

Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Imo State chapter of the All Progressive Congress(APC) in an unanimous decision on Thursday adopted an indirect system of primary election to elect all aspiring members of the party in the 2019 forthcoming elections.

READ ALSO: 2019: APC in Zamfara adopts indirect primaries

Members of the party took the decision  during an emergency meeting of the State Executive Council, (SEC),  at the Imo International Convention Center (IICC), Owerri on Thursday.

The meeting which started about 9:30 a.m. presided over by the state chairman, Dan Nwafor, also re emphasised revalidation of members of the party.

Meanwhile , Chief of Staff to the Imo state governor, Uche Nwosu who also attended the meeting has applauded the decision of members of SEC, maintaining that the process will deepen democracy.

According to the guber aspirant under the platform of APC, the system will provide for adequate security arrangement as well as keep the crowd in check during voting.

Also, a member of the House of Representative, currently seeking re-election, honourable Nnana Igbokwe, who spoke to Daily Sun, described the process as a welcome development, he noted that the system will detach the aspirants from their godfathers.

Igbokwe, however expressed optimism that as a freeranking member of the lower house, his re-election might give the southeast, the opportunity to produce the next Speaker of the house.

According to Igbokwe, “it is possible as the oldest serving member of the lower house, we are at advantage, this will give sense of inclusion to the southeast, the zone will lose one of its mouthpiece and that is Okorocha who is going out, we need another voice that will speak for the people of southeast.”

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

NAIL PLANK

NURTW member in court for assaulting man with rod, nail plank

— 6th September 2018

“The accused apprehended the complainant, took him to their masqueraders’ home where they used a nail plank to punch his mouth…” NAN A member of National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Abiodun Akibo, 36, who allegedly assaulted a man with iron rod and nail was on Thursday in Lagos brought before an Ikeja Magistrates’…

  • consensus

    2019 : Ebonyi APC to pick candidates through consensus

    — 6th September 2018

    NAN The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ebonyi says it will pick candidates for the 2019 general elections through consensus, as the approach “best suits the state’s peculiarities.’’ This was the resolution reached after an emergency State Executive Committee (SEC) meeting, held on Wednesday night in Abakaliki, with APC leaders, including past members of the…

  • EBONYI

    Ebonyi gets new police boss 

    — 6th September 2018

    Molly Kilete, Abuja A new Commissioner of Police has been appointed for Ebonyi State. He is Hyelasinda Musa Kimo. The appointment, according to Police signal from the Force Secretary, dated September 5, 2018, is with immediate effect. The former commissioner of police in the state, Titus Sumba Larmode, has been redeployed to the Detective College,…

  • OSUN ASSEMBLY

    Osun Assembly congratulates Salinsile, Adedeji on new appointments

    — 6th September 2018

    The Osun State House of Assembly has congratulated Alhaji Rasaq Salinsile over his appointment as the Chief of Staff (CoS) to Governor Rauf Aregbesola and Elder Tunde Adedeji who was appointed as the Chairman, Local Government Service Commission. Salinsile, who until his appointment was the state Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as well…

  • IGBO WOMEN

    Igbo  Women Day holds Saturday in Lagos

    — 6th September 2018

    Gloria Okezie-Okafor The women’s wing  of the Igbo Community in Lagos  will hold its  first Igbo Women Day celebration at the SWAN Centre of the National   Stadium, Surulere Lagos on Saturday. The group comprises various Igbo speaking clans  and women from all walks of life.   The  event, put  together as part of the group’s initiative…

Archive

September 2018
S M T W T F S
« Aug    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share