Imo APC adopts indirect primaries for all elective positions

Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Imo State chapter of the All Progressive Congress(APC) in an unanimous decision on Thursday adopted an indirect system of primary election to elect all aspiring members of the party in the 2019 forthcoming elections.

Members of the party took the decision during an emergency meeting of the State Executive Council, (SEC), at the Imo International Convention Center (IICC), Owerri on Thursday.

The meeting which started about 9:30 a.m. presided over by the state chairman, Dan Nwafor, also re emphasised revalidation of members of the party.

Meanwhile , Chief of Staff to the Imo state governor, Uche Nwosu who also attended the meeting has applauded the decision of members of SEC, maintaining that the process will deepen democracy.

According to the guber aspirant under the platform of APC, the system will provide for adequate security arrangement as well as keep the crowd in check during voting.

Also, a member of the House of Representative, currently seeking re-election, honourable Nnana Igbokwe, who spoke to Daily Sun, described the process as a welcome development, he noted that the system will detach the aspirants from their godfathers.

Igbokwe, however expressed optimism that as a freeranking member of the lower house, his re-election might give the southeast, the opportunity to produce the next Speaker of the house.

According to Igbokwe, “it is possible as the oldest serving member of the lower house, we are at advantage, this will give sense of inclusion to the southeast, the zone will lose one of its mouthpiece and that is Okorocha who is going out, we need another voice that will speak for the people of southeast.”