– The Sun News
Latest
10th September 2018 - APC lawmaker dumps party for ADC
10th September 2018 - National Youth Games: LSSC assures Lagosians of decent performance
10th September 2018 - ADP supporters escape death after mega rally in Ilesa
10th September 2018 - Novak Djokovic beats Juan Martin del Potro to win US Open title
10th September 2018 - 2019: Ex-gov. Osoba’s son, distances self from Ogun APC consensus list
10th September 2018 - Arsenal goalkeeper Cech is adapting well to Emery’s demands
10th September 2018 - Imo 2019: Nwosu remains my choice, says Okorocha
10th September 2018 - Boadu: Arsenal tried to sign me in 2016 but I didn’t know if I’d get chances
10th September 2018 - ‘Giroud is unjustly criticised’ – Deschamps hails striker after ending drought
10th September 2018 - Enugu APC crisis: Guber aspirants sue for peace
Home / Elections / National / Imo 2019: Nwosu remains my choice, says Okorocha
NWOSU

Imo 2019: Nwosu remains my choice, says Okorocha

— 10th September 2018

..Says not aware Eche is running for gov

As APC denies Uzodinma membership

Stanley Uzoaru,Owerri

Contrary to claims that Governor Rochas okorocha of Imo State, is reconsidering shifting his  support for his Chief of Staff and son-in-law, Uche Nwosu, to succeed him in office on the platform of the All Progressives Congress(APC), the governor has rather maintained that he is still solidly behind him.

It was alleged that governor Okorocha, in a bid to hearken to the popular voices in the state against his support for Nwosu, had opted for the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Mr. George Eche, who allegedly got the governor’s nod to obtain interest and nomination form to contest for the same position with Nwosu under the same party.

READ ALSO: Enugu APC crisis: Guber aspirants sue for peace

But in a press statement credited to his Chief Press Secretary, Sam Onwuemeodo, the governor denied asking Eche to contest for top seat, insisting that he is not aware of the SSG’s gubernatorial aspiration.

According to the statement “And if Mr. Eche is actually contesting the governorship, he is doing so as an Imo man or as a Nigerian exercising his constitutional rights and that has nothing to do with the governor.”

The statement further reads “Before now, what Mr. Eche had told the governor was that he was going to contest the House of Representatives for Aboh Mbaise/Ngor Okpala Federal Constituency, and if he has changed his mind for another position, the governor does not know.

“It is also important to advise Mr. Eche to stop further dropping of the governor’s name. If he has decided to Ccontest for the governorship of thes, he should do so without dropping the governor’s name.”

And whether he is under any pressure to drop Nwosu for another aspirant, Okorocha noted in the statement,  “For the sake of emphasis, the governor is not under any pressure over the governorship bid of Chief Uche Nwosu.

“Nwosu has collected his nomination forms, and will face APC delegates for the primary and if he wins the primary, he will face Imo electorate in the election proper. And if Imo people elect him to be their governor, so shall it be.

“That is to say, Uche Nwosu’s fate over the governorship of the state will be decided by the Almighty God first, then APC delegates for the primary and Imo people at the main election. So, the issue of the governor being under pressure over Nwosu’s governorship aspiration is neither here nor there”

Meanwhile , the state’s chairman of APC, Daniel Nwafor, has maintained that the party is only aware of one gubernatorial aspirant so far that has purchase the party’s interest and nomination form, and that he is Nwosu.

Briefing journalists, on Monday, at the party secretariat, in Owerri, Nwafor maintained that Eche was yet to intimate the party of his interest to run for the governorship seat under APC.

Similarly, the Nwafor recognised ecxecutive of the party has warned Sen. Hope Uzodinma to stop parading himself as a member of the APC, stressing that he (Uzodinma) is yet to be recognised at the ward and local government level of the party.

READ ALSO: 2023: Plot against Igbo worrisome, offensive – Ahize, Obigbo leader

According to Nwafor, “Hope Uzodinma is not a member of APC , the ward chairman of Omuma where he came from has not informed us that he has registered with them, likewise the LG chairmen, even Hope has not declared on the floor of the senate”

Nwafor also warned Uzodinma against parading himself as the leader of the party in the state, maintaining that the party has only one leader in the person of Governor Okorocha.

The state Local Government chairman of APC, Jerry Madubueze, also denied Uzodinma as a registered member of the area.

 

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

lawmaker

APC lawmaker dumps party for ADC

— 10th September 2018

The ruling All Progressive Congress(APC) in Osun State has suffered another set back, as a serving lawmaker representing Odo-Otin State Constituency in the State House of Assembly, Olaoluwa Oyediran, dumped the party for the African Democratic Congress (ADC). The lawmaker, who defected to ADC at the weekend with hordes of his supporters in Okuku, Odo-Otin Local…

  • OSOBA

    2019: Ex-gov. Osoba’s son, distances self from Ogun APC consensus list

    — 10th September 2018

    Laide Raheem, Abeokuta A former House of Representatives member, Olumide Osoba, has dissociated himself from any consensus arrangement which listed him as the House of Representatives candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC) to represent  Abeokuta South Federal Constituency. Olumide, son of former Governor Olusegun Osoba, who represented Abeokuta North/Obafemi-Owode/Odeda federal constituency in the Green Chamber between…

  • CECH

    Arsenal goalkeeper Cech is adapting well to Emery’s demands

    — 10th September 2018

    Goal Despite the signing of Bernd Leno, the Gunners coach put his faith in the veteran by making him captain at the start of the season Replacing Petr Cech with Bernd Leno is not going to solve Arsenal’s problems. There have been serious calls from the club’s supporters in the past few weeks for the…

  • NWOSU

    Imo 2019: Nwosu remains my choice, says Okorocha

    — 10th September 2018

    ..Says not aware Eche is running for gov As APC denies Uzodinma membership Stanley Uzoaru,Owerri Contrary to claims that Governor Rochas okorocha of Imo State, is reconsidering shifting his  support for his Chief of Staff and son-in-law, Uche Nwosu, to succeed him in office on the platform of the All Progressives Congress(APC), the governor has…

  • GUBER ASPIRANTS

    Enugu APC crisis: Guber aspirants sue for peace

    — 10th September 2018

    Raphael Ede, Enugu Ahead of the 2019 general elections, foremost All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship aspirants in Enugu State, Chief Ben Eche and Ifeanyi Nwoga, have sued for peace at all levels to achieve victory in the state. The aspirants, who spoke separately when they arrived Akanu Ibiam International Airport after obtaining party’s form, on…

Archive

September 2018
S M T W T F S
« Aug    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share