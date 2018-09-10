– The Sun News
GUBER ASPIRANTS

Enugu APC crisis: Guber aspirants sue for peace

— 10th September 2018

Raphael Ede, Enugu

Ahead of the 2019 general elections, foremost All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship aspirants in Enugu State, Chief Ben Eche and Ifeanyi Nwoga, have sued for peace at all levels to achieve victory in the state.

The aspirants, who spoke separately when they arrived Akanu Ibiam International Airport after obtaining party’s form, on Sunday, urged their supporters not to be disillusioned by the crisis that has bedeviled the party in the past, assuring them that the whole thing would come to an end this week.

The duo have also resolved to work collectively for victory saying that they would support whoever that emerges the candidate of the party for the forthcoming governorship race.

According to Eche, APC was going to take over the government of Enugu state in 2019. “So let me tell you, don’t be disturbed, the faction in APC will soon be over.

“We are going to be one family and our party is taking over and when we get there we will accommodate all our members.

“I am so delighted that APC is going to the lion building. Some people say there is no vacancy but the lord has said there is vacancy.

“Tell them that the journey has started. We must rescue and take our state back. Our state has been perverted with poverty and we must take it back,” he said.

Eche said APC would provide a candidate that would not be the normal politician that would beat PDP. “We must get those who are not politicians who will come and serve”.

In his part Nwoga, said that what God has started in APC he would bring it to conclusion. “Don’t be disturbed, our help is not in the hands of man it is in the hands of God”.

He advised his supporters to collect money from the politicians if they give them but should allow their conscience to guide them in deciding whom to choose to fly the party’s ticket in the state.

“In Enugu it is either you are a rich man or a poor man and this is the time to put your live together and I have said it in all the places I have gone, anybody who give you money collect it; anybody who enters the party and called you go but let your conscience be your guide; don’t be deceived,” he said.

 

 

1 Comment

  1. Tony 10th September 2018 at 12:15 pm
    Reply

    Crisis all over. No wonder nigeria is in crisis. Your time is up. 2019 you are gone.

