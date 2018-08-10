– The Sun News
Tanzania

I’m ready to take Tanzania football to next level – Amuneke

— 10th August 2018

New Tanzania head coach, Emmanuel Amuneke has revealed that he’s relishing the challenge of moving the Taifa Stars Football to the next level.

The 47-year old former Golden Eaglets coach who was appointed by the Tanzania Football Association on Monday has been saddled with the responsibility of qualifying the team for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

Amuneke posted on his Instagram page that he’s ready for the huge task at hand.

“As a coach, you always want to take on new challenges and keep improving,” Amuneke wrote on Instagram.

“Honoured to be given this opportunity to develop Tanzania football.”

Before his appointment, Amuneke was an assistant coach at Saudi Premier League side Al-Hazm and left to be a scout for Manchester United.

Amuneke took over the head coaching duties at Julius Berger, a local club in Nigeria in 2008. He then went on coaching courses in Europe.

He became coach of Sudanese club side, Al Khartoum SC in November 2017, and left in March 2018.

