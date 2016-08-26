I’ll develop new cities –Obaseki

Governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has promised to decongest the high traffic in the city by opening up new towns through infrastructural development and establishment of industries that would give every community in the state a sense of belonging.

Speaking at the palace of the Okaevbo of Urhonigbe, HRH, Igie Amokhuo, Obaseki expressed his determination to re-open the dormant Urhonigbe Rubber plantation Estate and give more lands to the management of the Rubber Estate to enable them offer employment to the people of Orhionmwon, saying that the Certificate of Occupancy that has delayed the opening of the plantation, has already been signed by the governor of the state.

“I will make Urhonigbe a major city in Edo State by taking advantage of the existing infrastructure and attracting investment to the city”, Obaseki added, promising to complete the internal roads within the community in his determination to turn remote areas into major towns.

He however expressed worry over the long neglect of the Urhonigbe community, saying that apart from the establishment of the plantation Estate in 1963 by Awolowo, Urhonigbe community has never witnessed any other government presence until the APC administration came on board.

In his comment, the traditional ruler of Urhonigbe, HRH, Igie Amokhuo, said it was important for political leaders to build trust with the people as it is the only way to establish lasting relationship.

He urged the candidate to work towards adopting the same attitude toward evolving a people-oriented development as the incumbent governor did.

“You must not stray away from the path already established by Oshiomhole. Before he came, they told us that it is not possible for anyone to bring development to Edo State because it is a civil servant state. But Oshiomhole came and succeeded in proving to us that development is possible in the state. “Because of that, he is as popular today ask he was from the beginning. You must also emulate him so that the trust we repose in you today will not be misplaced”, the monarch advised.