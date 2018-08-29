Ikeme to arrive Lagos Oct. 4

Retired goalkeeper, Carl Onuoha Ikeme is scheduled to arrive in Lagos on October 4, as he sets about commencing his role as a member of the Super Eagles’ technical crew.

Ikeme is expected in Nigeria ahead of the Eagles’ third match in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Libya on October 10th in either Port Harcourt or Kaduna, for which he would be one of the Nigerian team’s goalkeepers’ trainers.

Heading into that game, Eagles Technical Adviser, Gernot Rohr confirmed that Ikeme would take the six-hour flight from London to Lagos, rather than start with next Saturday’s second AFCON 2019 qualifier against Seychelles.

Going to Seychelles for the Eagles’ upcoming fixture at the restart of the AFCON qualifiers could be asking too much from the leukemia survivor, as it would mean him flying for ten hours, which Rohr said is not conducive.

Consequently, Rohr affirmed that Ikeme had been excused from next weekend’s game and will make his debut in the Eagles’ dug out for their home game with Libya, for which he will land in Lagos six days before the match.