Seychelles

BATTLE OF VICTORIA Eagles to hit Seychelles in batches

— 29th August 2018

Bunmi Ogunyale

The board of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has reaffirmed that the Super Eagles will travel individually to Seychelles for the forthcoming fixture of the 2019 Africa Cup Nations qualifying series.

Gernot Rohr, the coach had last Friday dropped the hint. According to press release by the NFF yesterday, the board directed the secretariat to work towards making adequate arrangements for players and officials of the Super Eagles for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match against Seychelles in Victoria on Saturday, 8th September 2018.

“For ease of logistics and in consideration of convenience, board approved that the players, as well as team officials not based in Nigeria to fly directly to Seychelles from their bases in Europe, while the one player from Nigeria and Nigeria-based match officials fly from Nigeria aboard commercial aircraft.”

Technically, it meant the players will not travel as a group as those not based in Nigeria are to fly direct to Victoria, Seychelles.

The only Nigeria-based player in the team, Ikechukwu Ezenwa of Enyimba and other officials will travel from the country aboard commercial aircraft. The NFF explained that the travel arraignment was for ease of logistics and convenience.

The Super Eagles’ match comes up at 1.30pm Nigerian time next week Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Technical and Development Committee and the Strategy Committee is to come up with a definite venue for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match between the Super Eagles of Nigeria and the Senior National Team of Libya, scheduled for 10th October 2018.

The NFF Committee also mandated the sub-committees to hold meetings with relevant stakeholders in possible host cities and revert back with an agreed venue within the next 10 days.

