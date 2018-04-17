The Sun News
EPL

Ikeme congratulates Wolves for EPL promotion

— 17th April 2018

Nigerian goalkeeper, Carl Ikeme has congratulated his Wolverhampton Wanderers teammates for their qualification back to the English Premier League.

Ikeme said his teammates stood focused on their dream to get back to the EPL, saying unity deserved credit.

Wanderers were relegated to the English Championship in 2012, but would be competing in the elite division after six years in the lower tier.

Ikeme played no part in the team’s promotion back to the elite division, having been diagnosed with an acute Leukemia, but was full of praise for Nuno Espirito Santos’ side.

“Congratulations to everyone involved with our great club. The hard work, loyalty and togetherness is something to savour,” Ikeme wrote on his Instagram page.

Wolves defeated Birmingham City 2-0 to move 12 points clear of second placed Cardiff who has a game in hand.

Wolves have 95 points from 43 games and will seal their promotion if they get at least a point in their next game against Bolton Wanderers on Saturday.

