Ijaw youths warn FG against Nnamdi Kanu’s arrest

— 27th August 2017

 

From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Ijaw Youths have condemned the federal government (FG) over moves to re-arrest the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

The FG had few days ago hinted in court processes it filed that it wants to re-arrest Kanu over allegations that he had breached his bail conditions.

But IYC in a statement by Eric Omare said the FG is displaying double standards by treating other youth groups in the country engaged in agitations with kid gloves.

According to the group, the actions and body language of the President Muhammadu Buhari administration shows deliberate institutionalisation of double standards in national affairs.

It warned that the arrest of Kanu would heat up the polity with unimaginable consequences.

The advised that “It is the height of nepotism and sectionalism for the Buhari’s administration to treat the Arewa youth leaders who committed serious offence bothering on national security with kid gloves and being hosted to state dinners while leader of IPOB, Nnamdi Kalu is threatened with arrest and several Niger Delta activist languishing in detention.

The way the Arewa youths were treated clearly justifies our earlier position that the quit notice was politically motivated and had the backing of the Hausa/Fulani political class. The IYC is convinced that if the Arewa youth leaders were to be members of IPOB or from the Niger Delta region, they would have been in DSS underground detention cells by now.

The IYC condemn this institutionalization of double standard in national affairs by the Buhari administration in the strongest terms. We wish to state clearly that with the way and manner the Arewa youth leaders were treated, the Buhari administration has lost the justification to threaten to arrest Mr. Nnamdi Kalu or any other agitator in the southern part of Nigeria. Nigerians ought to be treated equally irrespective of their place of origin or ethnic background. We also strongly advise against the planned revocation of the bail and arrest of the leaders of IPOB, Kanu.

    Allow a peaceful Referendum the uncivilized and undemocratic government of nigeria are doing as if they can contain the kind of choas and violence that errupt if they refuse to follow the way and manner it’s done in every civilized society. Instead of threat of arrest and unecessary court marathon and comotions why not allow a peaceful referendum. Who so ever that make democratic solution impossible makes conflict inevitable

Latest

Boko Haram commander confesses

— 28th August 2017

•Reveals how killer squad abducted Chibok girls, killed students Auwal Ismaeela, former top Boko Haram Commander who played a major role in the abduction of Chibok girls and killing of youths in Madagali, Borno State, has confessed to several acts of bloodletting on innocent people and destruction of properties across the length and breadth of…

  • RRS bursts 2 fraud syndicates, nabs 4

    — 28th August 2017

    By Christopher Oji Operatives of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) of the Lagos State Police Command have arrested four suspected fraudsters in Lagos. The suspects, including a woman, belonged to two different syndicates that specialised in swindling their victims after hypnotising them. The syndicates were picked after many days of surveillance by the undercover team…

  • S’South, S’East govs seek regional development 

    — 28th August 2017

    Governors of the South-South and South-East geo-political zones yesterday met at Government House Port Harcourt where they discussed regional and economic integration to enhance the development of the area. In his welcome address, Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike said: “Even in contemporary Nigeria, we still share the same or similar challenges, including insecurity, poverty and under-development despite the…

  • Police arrest 2 suspected killers of female student

    — 28th August 2017

    From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure Two persons have been arrested by the Ondo State Police Command over the alleged abduction and killing of a female student of the Adeyemi College of Education, Ondo. The suspects, who are now in detention, were alleged to have killed the student for ritual purpose. Some students of the institution had…

  • Task force arraigns paramilitary officer over theft of impounded motorcycle

    — 28th August 2017

    By Christopher Oji The Lagos State Environmental Sanitation and Special Offences (Enforcement) Unit  (Task Force) has arraigned a paramilitary officer (Man ‘O’ War) for stealing a motorcycle impounded by the agency. The motorcycle was one of the 95 impounded by the agency recently. Deputy Superintendent of Police, Mr Wilson Alaba, who represented the chairman of…

