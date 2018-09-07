IGP dismisses 3 policemen over search

– The Sun News
Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Police Force Headquarters in Abuja has announced the dismissal of the three police inspectors involved in the unauthorised search of the home of elder statesman, Chief Edwin Clark. Force Public Relations Officer, Mr. Jimoh Moshood, who made this known in a statement, gave the names of the dismissed officers as Inspectors Godwin Musa, Sada Abubakar, Yabo Paul, and the immediate interdiction of ASP David Dominic.

Jimoh said: “The Inspector General of Police has approved the dismissal from the service of the Nigeria Police Force, three inspectors namely: (i) AP/No. 18858 Inspr Godwin Musa (ii) AP/No. 225812 Inspr Sada Abubakar and (iii) AP/No. 225828 Inspr Yabo Paul, and the immediate interdiction of AP No 158460 ASP David Dominic, who were involved in the unauthorised, illegal and unprofessional misconduct in the search of the residence of elder statesman, Chief Edwin Clark, in Asokoro, Abuja on September 4, 2018.

“Ap. No. 158460 ASP David Dominic was queried and is being investigated for discreditable conduct, negligence of duty and an act unbecoming of a police officer which constitute serious misconduct and if not checked can be inimical to the image of the Nigeria Police Force and violation of fundamental human rights of the elder statesman as provided for in the 1999 Nigeria Constitution as amended. The gravity of the offences against the officer is serious in nature and dismissal from service is imminent.

“Consequently, the Inspector General of Police approved that AP. No 158460 ASP David Dominic, be on interdiction from Service pending the determination of his case by the Police Service Commission. The IGP also approved and upheld the dismissal from service of (i) AP/No. 18858 Inspr Godwin Musa (ii) AP/ No 225812 Inspr Sada Abubakar and (iii) AP/No. 225828 Inspr Yabo Paul, after the trio were tried under oath in orderly room trial for discreditable conduct, illegal duty, disobedience to lawful order and other misconduct contrary to the rule of law. “The suspect (informant), Ismail Yakubu from Waru village, Apo district, Abuja, has been charged to upper area court Mpape, Abuja, for giving false information and telling falsehood that misled police action.”

