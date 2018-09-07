IGP dismisses 3 policemen over search

“The Inspector General of Police has approved the dismissal of three inspectors involved in misconduct in the search of the residence of Chief Edwin Clark”

Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Police Force Headquarters in Abuja has announced the dismissal of the three police inspectors involved in the unauthorised search of the home of elder statesman, Chief Edwin Clark. Force Public Relations Officer, Mr. Jimoh Moshood, who made this known in a statement, gave the names of the dismissed officers as Inspectors Godwin Musa, Sada Abubakar, Yabo Paul, and the immediate interdiction of ASP David Dominic.

Jimoh said: “The Inspector General of Police has approved the dismissal from the service of the Nigeria Police Force, three inspectors namely: (i) AP/No. 18858 Inspr Godwin Musa (ii) AP/No. 225812 Inspr Sada Abubakar and (iii) AP/No. 225828 Inspr Yabo Paul, and the immediate interdiction of AP No 158460 ASP David Dominic, who were involved in the unauthorised, illegal and unprofessional misconduct in the search of the residence of elder statesman, Chief Edwin Clark, in Asokoro, Abuja on September 4, 2018.